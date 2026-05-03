Moises: The skills that got you hired won’t get you promoted

@A_PROFESSIONAL: I’ve reached a point where I don’t know what to do next. I’m 28, about four years into my career, and on paper, things look good. I perform well, I meet deadlines, and I work hard. If something needs to get done, I’m the person my team turns to. But here’s where I’m confused. I see others, some newer than me, getting promoted or given bigger responsibilities. What am I missing? Do I need to speak up more? Take more risks? Be more visible? Or is it something deeper like how I think, decide, or lead? I’d really appreciate your perspective.

DJ: If Excel could get you promoted, it would have done so already. Yes, hard work gets you noticed. But smart work gets you invited to the next meeting. So let me first take a stab at your questions by telling you that if your job description still describes everything you do, you’re probably not growing yet.

Yes, you’ve become so efficient at staying where you are. Early in our career, we’re paid to do. Later, though, we’ll be paid to think and eventually, to decide. In meetings for example, aim to contribute at least one insight. Not just an update. Lines like “Here’s another way to look at it” goes a long way.

At some point, doing more stops being impressive and starts being expected. Spot risks before they become issues. Prepare what’s needed before you’re asked. Connect the dots others have not seen yet. Always bring 1 to 2 possible solutions when raising an issue. Even imperfect options show ownership. Read what’s coming next and act before it becomes a problem or a request. That builds value. Anticipation, by the way only works, when you understand context. Ask about goals, timeliness, pressures. Not just task. Observe too.

Reliability is fine but people are promoted because they are needed. Find something people consistently associate with you that makes their work easier, faster or better. Nobody is but have that a semblance of being indispensable. When I was younger, I noticed my boss wasn’t exactly fluent in engineering specs. So I made it my business to become one. I learned the ins and outs, prepped him with discussion points, and gave him a heads-up before business reviews. Over time, I became his go-to whenever the specs got complicated, not to mention his preferred seatmate on flights to suppliers and clients. In your case, is it process improvement? Client relationship? Data clarity? Crisis handling? Small talk isn’t exactly my superpower, so I found someone who makes a career out of it and let him lead that front. Reliability keeps you in the system. But being known for something makes a difference.

Understand this: leaders don’t just promote people who deliver. We promote people we trust. Building relationships does not only mean being friendly. It’s about being the person who gets the job done and gets what others are dealing with. Can you deliver? Great. But can you be relied on when things are unclear, pressure is high, or the information is sensitive? That’s where it counts. So instead of asking what is needed, see what’s driving the need and what happens if it goes sideways. Also, adjust how you communicate. Different people value different things. Speak to them in the context that’s important to them. If your boss talks in numbers, use numbers. If he values clarity, simplify your message. If she’s pressed with time, go directly to your point. Inside tip: leaders trust those who “get” us. Wink!

From what you shared, you’re doing well. Now take it up a level. Be the person people rely on to move things forward. No matter the odds. Not just when things are clear and manageable but especially when they are not. Be the person who brings direction when there is uncertainty, calm when there is pressure, ideas when others hesitate. That’s how doors open without having to stand there awkwardly waiting. All the best!