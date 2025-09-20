Moises: What students face in a polarized classroom

@SARA: I’m 20 years old and finishing my degree in law and governance. The political situation in our country has been so polarized and it’s seeping into my academic life. My professors clearly have their own stands, which don’t fully align with mine. I’ve been trying to stay neutral, keeping my head down as I aim for honors. But it’s becoming harder. The essays in our exams are now politically charged. These professors aren’t as objective in grading them as they claim. I feel that my lack of alignment with their views would affect my marks. On top of that, there’s an upcoming rally that my professors openly support. I feel torn. How should I navigate this delicate situation without compromising my integrity or my academic goals?

DJ: You’re 20, completing a degree in law and governance and standing at the intersection of personal conviction, academic expectation and political tension. I feel you. But I need to tell you this — your integrity and critical thinking are more important than performing someone else’s expectations.

It’s normal to worry that agreeing or disagreeing with your professors could affect your marks. It’s unfortunate when professors are heavily influenced by personal or political biases, instead of guiding students through critical thinking and fair evaluation. But remember: this reflects on them, not you. Grades are supposed to measure your ability to analyze, reason and present arguments — not your willingness to perform someone else’s politics.

Keeping a low profile doesn’t mean you’re being dishonest. It can be a strategic choice. You’re navigating a charged environment while staying focused on your main goal: earning your degree and maintaining strong academic standing. Staying low key gives you room to observe, reflect and build your voice — while strengthening both clarity and credibility.

I won’t decide for you. But here are some points to reflect on. When it comes to principles versus performance, which actions allow you to stay true to your values without unnecessarily exposing yourself to risk? Strengthen your essays, arguments and reasoning. This situation may be teaching you how to express ideas thoughtfully, in ways that are measured and evidence-based.

Think about safety and consequences. What are the realistic outcomes of speaking up versus staying low key? Are they temporary or lasting? Silence or discretion, in certain contexts, can be a sign of maturity — not weakness. Choose discussions or forums where you can express your views without pressure tied to performance. Know when to speak and when to observe. Let both strategy and principle guide your decisions.

As for the rally: Can you see it as an opportunity to reflect and learn, rather than a test of loyalty? Can you participate in ways that are principled and deliberate, rather than performative? Or does observing from a distance help you analyze and develop your perspective more clearly? Which choice aligns best with your values and long-term goals?

Life will always present moments that test your character. Identify your non-negotiables — following the law, refusing to lie, cheat, steal or manipulate to gain advantage. Distinguish these from what you can compromise, such as your level of visibility in sensitive situations or the timing of expressing your convictions. Decide on these boundaries early, but remember that discernment is an ongoing process.

Being thoughtful, discreet and principled doesn’t mean passivity. It means learning how to navigate complexity wisely. And that is a skill far more valuable than temporary approval or superficial alignment.