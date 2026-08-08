Moises: When boss takes credit for your work

@AUGUST: I need your advice because I’m starting to wonder whether I’m imagining things or whether my new boss has become very good at taking credit without actually taking credit. Since she joined our team, I’ve noticed a pattern. She assigns me to lead important projects — doing the research, coordinating with different teams and preparing the presentations. She reviews my work, gives feedback and makes a few revisions, which I understand is part of her job. But when it’s time to present to senior management, she always says it would be better if she did it since she’s the department head. After every presentation, senior leaders congratulate her for another successful project. She never claims she did all the work herself, but she also never mentions that I led the project. Over time, people have simply assumed these ideas and initiatives are hers. I don’t want to compete with my own manager. But I also don’t want to spend years doing meaningful work that no one associates with me. How do I make sure my contributions are recognized without damaging my relationship with the person who evaluates my performance?

DJ:Your boss may not be stealing your work. She may simply be very good at managing visibility. Unfortunately, promotions are often based on two things: what you contribute and what people know you contributed. Now, if your name never enters the conversation, you have a career problem.

Put your name on your work: presentations, dashboards, reports, proposals. A simple footer that says, “Prepared by: August Family Name.” If the document eventually reaches senior management with your name still on it, great. But if your name consistently disappears while your manager’s title remains on the cover, or if your work is regularly presented without any mention of who prepared it, take note. A single presentation proves very little. Five presentations begin to tell a story. Recognition has a funny way of following the person holding the clicker. And good managers create visibility for their people.

Give people enough breadcrumbs to find the baker. One of the most effective ways to establish ownership is to reference your work naturally during conversations. Say, “Building on the analysis I prepared...” or “When I was interviewing the users, one pattern stood out...” You establish ownership without sounding territorial. The goal is not to prove that the work was yours. It’s to make your contribution visible in a way that feels natural, factual and professional.

Volunteer to send the minutes. It serves a legitimate business purpose while naturally associating your name with the project. Your boss may have the clicker. You have the Send button. Use it wisely. When stakeholders repeatedly receive clear, well-organized updates from you, they begin to recognize your role without you having to announce it. Over time, people begin to recognize you as someone who doesn’t just attend meetings. You help move projects forward.

Build relationships before you need them. You don’t need to blow your own trumpet. Just make sure people know you own one. Familiarity matters. Smile. Say hello. Volunteer for cross-functional projects. Join company committees. Attend town halls and ask thoughtful questions. Participate in company events where you can have casual conversations with leaders from other departments. There’s a fine line between humility and invisibility. Don’t cross it.

If, despite your efforts, every major accomplishment continues to be filtered through your boss, don’t ignore the pattern. A confident leader shares the spotlight. An insecure one adjusts the lighting. I often hear people say, “Just give feedback.” It’s good advice in healthy workplaces. But not every workplace is healthy. And not every boss is receptive. Over time, I realized not every career challenge is meant to be endured indefinitely. I don’t suggest you spend years trying to convince one person to see your value. Find an organization that already knows how to recognize it.