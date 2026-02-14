Moises: When loneliness lowers your standard

@ALEX: I’ve been seeing someone for a few months now. But if I’m being completely honest, I’m not sure I would have entertained this relationship if I hadn’t been feeling especially lonely when we started talking.

Last year was difficult. Most of my close friends either got engaged or moved abroad. Work has been demanding and weekends have started to feel heavier than they used to. When he came into the picture, it felt comforting — like finally having someone to text at the end of the day, someone to sit beside at family gatherings.

I catch myself overlooking things that would have bothered me deeply before. He has unresolved debt but avoids taking responsibility. He apologizes quickly but never changes his behavior. He frequently changes jobs with no clear direction. He relies on me emotionally but resists support for his own growth.

I’ve been asking myself: Am I with him because I genuinely see a future — or because I don’t want to feel alone anymore?

DJ: Loneliness is a poor negotiator. When we’re lonely, we don’t evaluate. We relieve. And relief can feel like love — at least in the beginning.

Unresolved debt without ownership. Apologies without change. Instability without direction. Emotional dependence without growth. These are not personality quirks. They are indicators of maturity gaps. And maturity gaps do not close because you are patient.

Project forward five years. He still avoids responsibility. He still changes jobs. He still apologizes without changing. Can you respect him?

Attraction fades — and that’s exactly what you’re experiencing now. The novelty is stabilizing. His weaknesses are surfacing. Respect matters more than attraction. Attraction can survive inconsistency for a while. Respect cannot.

Watch patterns, not promises. For the next 30 days, don’t listen to apologies. Observe behavior. Change is visible. Bills are paid on time. Fewer impulsive decisions. Stability during conflict. Consistency is measurable. Does he follow through? Does he remain grounded when things go wrong? Real growth reduces your anxiety. It doesn’t increase it.

Do the two-list exercise. When something stays in your head, hope edits the truth. When it’s written down, reality stabilizes it. Draw a line down a page. On the left, list what he gives you emotionally. Be specific. On the right, list what this relationship costs you. Again, be specific. “He texts me every morning and before bed — I feel less alone.” “He disappears during conflict — I lose sleep replaying conversations.”

If the cost column is heavier, you are subsidizing the relationship. Strengthen your life outside him. Loneliness shrinks when your world expands. Schedule weekend plans. Enter at least one new social environment monthly. Commit to personal development — fitness, a cooking class, a faith group, something that grows you.

In scarcity, you secure supply. You tolerate what you normally wouldn’t because something feels better than nothing. But when your life feels full, you date to enhance it — not to fill it. Need negotiates. Choice evaluates.

If loneliness initiated the relationship, clarity must now evaluate it. You don’t have to break up today. But you must stop negotiating with fear. You deserve a companion who adds stability — not someone who requires you to compensate for instability.

Take a step back. Observe. Choose from strength, not scarcity. Never let the fear of an empty weekend convince you to accept a lifetime of imbalance. Loneliness is a season. Chronic overcompensation is a lifestyle. Choose wisely.