Moises: When love feels like a competition

We’re both in our 30s, and I am asking myself if I can build a future with someone who seems uncomfortable with the woman I am becoming. I feel like I have to slow down so he won’t feel insecure. Can a relationship survive when one partner measures success against the other? How do I know if staying is about love or about fear of starting over?

DJ: I want to help you see this from his side, not to justify it, but to understand it. While I don’t subscribe to the idea, I know that sometimes when a partner is progressing faster, it can trigger insecurity. It doesn’t mean your boyfriend doesn’t care about you. It’s more about how he measures himself in life. Now, how much of his behavior affects your happiness, and at what point does it start holding you back from your own goals?

A healthy relationship fuels your fire instead of dousing it with doubt. If his insecurity is limiting your growth, this can create dissatisfaction, which I think is what you’re feeling right now. Can the relationship survive even if he measures his success against yours? Don’t you think it’s much easier to be with a partner who cheers when you score, not one who rewrites the rules of the game every time you do? Emotional closeness suffers when things are more focused on winning than connecting. Conversations become less about understanding and more about proving a point.

Fear of being alone is natural, given where you are in life. Know as well that the healthy kind of love multiplies joy, not divides it. And if this one’s feeling like a constant subtraction, it’s time to reconsider. Communicate your feelings, focusing on how his behavior affects you rather than attacking him. Decide how much emotional energy you can invest to fix the situation. Keep in mind, though, that his insecurity comes from his internal beliefs, past experiences, and personal self-esteem. You can’t change something that is ultimately his responsibility to work on himself.

How much of your goals can you sacrifice to manage his feelings or behavior? This is a critical question because relationships should support growth, not limit it. In a healthy partnership, both people uplift each other and celebrate successes together. But if his insecurities are already dominating the relationship, you will find yourself adjusting your career choices, ambitions, even personal milestones to avoid triggering them. Love requires sacrifice. But to constantly put your dreams on hold to manage his feelings? That looks like a red flag.

Find a balance between babysitting his ego and protecting your own growth. Sure, you care about his feelings. But are you still playing on the same team? Just asking. Relationships can only thrive when both of you are growing together. Because if the situation persists, your relationship may still ultimately fail because the foundation of mutual support is undermined.

Know your worth. And if he can’t lift you up, at least make sure he’s not busy tripping you over your own shoes. You have the power to choose how you live your life and who you share it with. Give yourself permission to be in a relationship that genuinely supports both your heart and your future.