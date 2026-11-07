Moises: When the boss is the office problem

ANDREA: Yesterday, my boss yelled at me in front of my colleagues. It was embarrassing and very upsetting. Being reprimanded in a way that makes you feel small, especially in front of other people, is something else. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time. He has done this to other people, too. Just last week, another colleague went through a similar experience and eventually resigned. After what happened to me yesterday, I find myself thinking about doing the same. The problem is, I am a breadwinner. I have people depending on me and this job pays well. What would you do if you were in my position? How do I protect my dignity without putting my family’s financial security at risk?

DJ: You deserve better. A workplace should challenge you professionally, not test how much humiliation you can tolerate before your coffee gets cold. I would love to tell you to walk out, hand in your resignation and never look back. Very dramatic. Very satisfying. Probably a great movie scene.

But unfortunately, this is the Philippines in 2026. Inflation is high, economic growth is slowing, unemployment remains a concern and finding another job is not exactly as easy as ordering food online. Bills don’t take a leave of absence just because your boss has a bad temper. And unfortunately, banks are not particularly sympathetic to workplace trauma when collecting loan payments. So, my advice? Don’t resign in anger. But don’t resign yourself to being treated that way either. You have three things to protect: your dignity, your livelihood and your future.

First, don’t take your boss’s behavior as a measure of your worth. A person’s position may give them authority, but it does not give them a license to humiliate others. If your boss has a habit of making people feel small, that says more about his leadership than it does about their competence.

Second, learn to manage the situation without allowing it to define you. Document incidents, keep your communication professional, and, when appropriate, calmly communicate that you welcome feedback but would appreciate receiving it privately.

Third, quietly explore your options. Update your résumé, reconnect with your network and look at opportunities while you still have an income. Build a financial cushion if you can. You don’t have to jump off a cliff just because the view from where you are is terrible. Find the next landing spot first.

Staying for now does not mean you are weak. It may simply mean you are being responsible. You have people depending on you and there is no shame in choosing financial stability while preparing for a better opportunity. But don’t let a good salary become the price you pay for losing your self-respect. Money is important, especially in these times, but peace of mind and dignity matter, too.

Don’t let someone else’s poor leadership become your personal crisis. And whatever you do, don’t let a bad boss convince you that you are worth less than your paycheck. The next time he shouts, just imagine him wearing a clown costume. It won’t solve the problem, but it might make the performance more entertaining. Chin up while your inner voice is saying things that HR would strongly discourage. Never give someone the satisfaction of watching you lose your composure. Let him have the last word if he must. You keep the last laugh.

Keep calm, update your CV and work it! Given your situation, the smartest career move is not to walk out immediately. It’s to make sure that when you finally walk out, you land somewhere better.