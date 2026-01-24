Moises: When you’re happy — until you open Instagram

@ALISA: I’m a 32-year-old professional living in the city. From the outside, my life looks fine. I have a steady job, a supportive family and a good circle of friends. But here’s the truth: I can’t stop comparing myself to everyone around me. On social media, I see classmates getting promotions I feel I deserve, friends getting married or starting families and colleagues traveling the world while I’m stuck in the daily grind. It’s exhausting. I’ve started questioning my choices, my worth, even my dreams. How do you find contentment in your own journey when society — and reunions — seem to scream that we should all be racing toward the same milestones at the same time?

DJ: You’re tired because you’ve been running a race that was never meant for you. Comparison doesn’t usually arrive loudly. It creeps in through late-night scrolling, promotions announced in group chats and photos of lives that look fuller, faster and shinier than yours.

As cliché as it sounds, there is no universal timeline. No shared checklist. No deadline for becoming “enough.” What social media shows you are curated moments of success and joy. You don’t see the anxiety behind promotions, the loneliness inside marriages, the debt behind travel photos, or the pressure that follows every milestone.

It’s not that you wish hardship on others just to feel better. It’s simply a reminder that no one has a perfect life. We are all carrying things we don’t post, don’t announce and don’t explain — much like the doubts behind an email that comes from someone whose life looks perfectly fine.

Unfollow what triggers insecurity. This isn’t about punishing others for doing well. It’s about protecting your peace. If certain accounts leave you questioning your worth, doubting your pace, or feeling small in your own life, constant exposure isn’t discipline. It’s self-sabotage. You’re allowed to curate your environment — online and offline.

Comparison thrives when we’re tired, overwhelmed, or unsure of our direction. When your day begins and ends with other people’s milestones, it becomes harder to hear your own voice. Distance creates space to breathe, recalibrate and return to what matters to you: your work, your relationships, your pace.

When you’re grounded again, you stop measuring your life against someone else’s highlight reel. Celebrating others becomes easier because you’re no longer competing with them.

Return to what grounds you — faith, values and relationships that feel safe. These bring you back to what is steady and real. Faith teaches patience while waiting, trust during unclear seasons and humility in accepting that not everything unfolds on our schedule.

Values act as a compass. When you’re clear about what matters — peace, family, authenticity — it becomes easier to see that not every path is meant for you. And then there are relationships that don’t rush you or measure your life against a checklist. They allow you to admit uncertainty without judgment and remind you who you were before comparison crept in.

When the world feels loud and demanding, return to what steadies you. Growth doesn’t always require more motivation. Sometimes, it simply requires less noise.