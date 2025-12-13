Moises: Who suffers more after breakups: men or women?

@KNOTTY: Three months of replaying the same conversations, the same moments, the same question that refuses to die: Why? I’m in my mid-20s, and three months ago, my boyfriend of two years ended our relationship. His reason was simple, almost surgical in how clean it sounded: he outgrew me. I didn’t argue. I couldn’t. I just froze. Since then, I’ve been drowning in questions that don’t have answers. Why wasn’t I enough? What changed? When did he stop choosing me? Was it something I did, or something I failed to become?

What hurts even more is how easily he seems to have moved on. He’s back to parties, gatherings, socials, laughing, posting stories, surrounding himself with noise and people like nothing happened. Like I was just a season that passed. Who ends up hurting more when a relationship ends, men or women?

DJ: Heartbreak at times feels like a storm with no shelter, and I want you to know this: nothing about your pain makes you weak. It only makes you human. You asked if who ends up hurting more when a relationship ends, men or women? Maybe that’s the wrong question. People don’t hurt the same way.

I break quietly. Others numb themselves with parties and noise because silence is too honest. And some, like you, feel every aftershock because you loved with your whole heart. Just because he looks fine doesn’t mean he is. Some men move fast not because we’ve healed, but because we don’t want to feel. Some distract themselves. Some pretend. Some perform. Healing doesn’t always look like crying. It can also look like denial.

Allow me to highlight, though, that your healing doesn’t depend on whether he’s hurting. After a breakup, it’s natural to check his socials and measure your worth by how he seems to miss you. But his happiness, or lack of it, doesn’t define your value or how you recover.

Heartbreak is not a scoreboard. If he looks unaffected, that doesn’t invalidate your grief. If he can party, laugh and socialize while you’re trying to breathe through your mornings, it doesn’t mean you loved more or lost more. It simply means you are two different people dealing with the same ending in two different ways.

Sometimes “outgrew” doesn’t mean true growth. It can mean he wants something different, is changing in ways he can’t explain, or doesn’t know how to stay. Outgrowing someone isn’t always maturity. It can be avoidance, restlessness, or even disguised immaturity. Don’t assume you failed to grow. Sometimes two people simply grow in different directions.

It’s been three months. I suggest you schedule 20–30 minutes a day, for example, where you allow yourself to feel everything. Cry, write, rant, process. Outside that window, gently redirect yourself. This helps your emotions stop hijacking your whole day.

Mute, unfollow, or hide stories for now. It’s not pettiness. It’s emotional first aid. Seeing him fine will keep reopening the wound. I also suggest a no contact for clarity rule. Not to punish or win him back, but to reclaim mental space. And try harder at differentiating the relationship you remembered and what actually happened. Understanding this helps separate love from attachment.

His words or actions are not a verdict on your life and your sense of self should not be tied to them. If anything, you deserve someone whose growth doesn’t lead them away from you, but someone whose growth naturally intertwines with yours. The right person won’t outgrow you. He will grow with you.