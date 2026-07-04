Moises: Would you marry someone deep in debt?

SHAMCY: After several years together, my fiancé and I were supposed to get married last June. We had already sent out invitations, finalized the venue and imagined the life we would build together. He is, in so many ways, a good man. He has always treated me with patience and never made me doubt that I was important to him. That’s why what happened next shattered me. Just days before our wedding, I discovered that he had accumulated an enormous amount of debt because of gambling. I had no idea how serious it had become. He kept this part of his life hidden from me. And I couldn’t bring myself to say “I do” while carrying a burden I never agreed to share. Part of me believes people deserve second chances. Another part of me wonders if love alone is enough to build a marriage. I still love him.

DJ: That couldn’t have been an easy decision, especially after investing years in the relationship and preparing for a future together. From what you’ve shared, this is not a story about a bad man. It’s a story about a good man struggling with a serious addiction. That distinction matters.

There are reasons to consider giving the relationship another chance. He has many qualities people hope to find in a life partner. He did not become a different person overnight because of this revelation. Those good qualities remain. People can also change. Gambling addiction, like other addictions, is treatable. But only if the person genuinely accepts responsibility, seeks professional help and demonstrates sustained change over time. If he is truly committed to recovery, transparency and rebuilding trust, then reconciliation is possible.

On the other hand, love should never blind us to legitimate concerns. The debt is serious. He carried a burden that would eventually become yours without giving you the opportunity to make an informed choice. Marriage is built on trust. That breach of honesty deserves careful reflection. Marriage won’t erase gambling addiction. In many cases, the pressures of married life like finances, children, mortgages and unexpected expenses can make unresolved problems even more difficult. Entering marriage before trust has been rebuilt and recovery has been demonstrated may place both of you under enormous strain.

So what would I do if I were in your position? I wouldn’t rush to end the relationship. But I also wouldn’t rush back to the altar. Give him time. And this is not just days or weeks, but enough time to show that his commitment is measured not by promises, but by consistent actions. Is he attending counseling? Has he stopped gambling? Is he working with creditors? Is he willing to be completely transparent about his finances? Is he rebuilding trust patiently, even if it takes months or longer?

Don’t measure change by apologies. Measure it by habits. If, after that journey, you find that trust has been restored and he has demonstrated lasting accountability, then you can revisit the question of marriage with greater confidence. If not, calling the wedding off may have been one of the wisest decisions you ever made.

One of the greatest mistakes people make is believing they must choose immediately between forever together and forever apart. You don’t. Time is often the best test of sincerity. If he truly loves you, he will understand that rebuilding trust takes longer than breaking it.

Love is an important reason to marry. But it is not the only reason. A lasting marriage also requires honesty, trust, responsibility and the confidence that when life becomes difficult, both partners will face the storm together. Not hide it from one another. Whatever you decide, don’t let guilt or the wedding date pressure you into making a lifelong commitment before you’re ready.

Marriage can wait. A lifetime is much harder to undo.