Moises: Your career is bigger than your boss

SONJA: I have always valued your advice, and right now, I honestly don’t know who else to turn to. I was in one of the phone booths when my boss walked into the room next door with another manager. It appeared to be an impromptu discussion. At some point, I heard my boss crying. Naturally, I became curious and concerned. The walls offer very little insulation, so conversations can easily carry from one room to another. Then I heard my name. My boss was blaming me for something that had gone wrong, making it sound as though I had dropped the ball. I was just a few feet away, hearing my own reputation being questioned, yet unable to defend myself. Since then, I find it difficult to look her in the eye. Whenever she approaches me, I feel uncomfortable. The hardest part is that I don’t want to leave. I genuinely love my job. But how do I continue working for someone I no longer trust?

DJ: I’ve worked with more bad bosses than good ones. There were moments when I thought each difficult experience was the end of the road for me. But looking back, I realized that those experiences became lessons in resilience, self-awareness, and learning how to navigate difficult people. You said you love your job and don’t want to resign. That’s a good starting point.

Give yourself time to process what happened. Remember, you heard a conversation, but you may not have heard the entire context. That doesn’t invalidate what you heard, but it is worth allowing room for clarification. There are two issues here: the incident involving the report, and the fact that your boss apparently discussed you negatively with another manager.

Don’t allow the second issue to cloud your judgment about the first. Go back to the facts. What exactly happened? What did the report say? What conclusion was reached? What were your responsibilities? What evidence supports your position?

You don’t have to act as though nothing happened. You also don’t need to become cold, distant, or openly hostile. Be courteous. Be respectful. Continue delivering good work. You can be professional without being overly familiar. You can cooperate without being completely comfortable. Participate in meetings. Respond to instructions. Keep conversations focused on work.

At some point, you may need to address what happened. Consider asking for a one-on-one conversation about the incident involving the report. Ask questions that encourage accountability and clarification. Listen to her response. Pay attention not only to what she says but also to whether she acknowledges your concerns. Her response will tell you a lot about whether the relationship can be repaired.

You may feel tempted to explain your side to other colleagues, especially the manager who was in the room. But be careful. The workplace grapevine has a way of turning a small fire into a building-wide evacuation. Don’t recruit allies, spread what you overheard, or start defending yourself to people who haven’t questioned your work. Instead, let your performance, communication, and professional relationships speak for you.

You said finding another job is not easy, and I understand why you do not want to resign. But staying should be a decision, not something you feel trapped into. You don’t have to start applying for jobs tomorrow. Just make sure you’re developing skills, relationships, and opportunities that give you choices. Having options is empowering, even when you decide to stay. The goal is not simply to have a job. You should stay because you choose to, never because you believe you have nowhere else to go.