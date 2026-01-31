Moises: You’re the strong one (and no one checks on you)

@MEL: I’m usually the one people call when something breaks. I’m the calm voice, the fixer, the dependable one. I’ve learned how to carry the weight so others don’t have to. But here’s the part we don’t talk about: no one really asks how I’m doing. Not when it matters.

People assume I’m fine because I don’t complain. They think the storm doesn’t touch me. The truth is, it does. Every day. I am tired in ways that sleep doesn’t fix. I don’t need someone to fix me. I just need to be seen. To be remembered.

How do you keep going when people rely on you, but no one asks how you’re holding up? I’d really value your thoughts. Thank you for reading.

DJ: Over time, I’ve realized that I should never let anyone hold the master key to my happiness. Happiness is mine to guard, mine to build and mine to protect. How?

Start with small boundaries. Being the strong one doesn’t mean you have to fix everything. Let people carry some of the load too. When someone asks for help, ask yourself: Can they handle this themselves with a little guidance? Give them the chance to step up instead of immediately taking over.

It’s also okay to say, “I can help, but not right now,” or “Let’s figure this out tomorrow.” You don’t owe anyone instant solutions. It’s okay to limit your availability — especially when it matters.

Next, teach problem-solving instead of solving. One of the most effective ways to lighten your load is to help others grow. If a bill comes up, for example, ask: How can we adjust our expenses to cover this? Show them how to make trade-offs instead of paying it yourself every time.

If something breaks, teach a sibling or partner how to troubleshoot or arrange a repair. It may take longer at first, but they learn independence — and you get breathing space. When you step back strategically, others begin to take responsibility.

Physical release matters. No, not what you’re thinking.

Seriously — carrying responsibility builds tension in your body even when your mind keeps going. That tension needs an outlet, or it will show up as fatigue. Hitting the gym or doing resistance exercises lets you literally push back against weight and stress. Running helps me process mental clutter. Even everyday tasks like cleaning, moving furniture, gardening, or washing your car can become forms of physical release. Treat them as intentional, not just necessary.

Then, find your anchor. I’m often surrounded by a lot of people, but I only have a few real friends I consider safe spaces. I can count them on one hand. It’s not about quantity — it’s about quality.

Make sure you have at least one person you can unload to without judgment. Even the strongest men need someone to lean on. And if you ask me what matters most, I’ll tell you this: faith.

Faith doesn’t make the load lighter. But it gives you the strength to carry it, the clarity to make better choices and the peace to keep moving even when the weight feels unbearable.

Years ago, I was diagnosed with depression. Seeing a mind doctor truly helped. But faith became my anchor. Until now, it steadies me when the load feels heaviest and keeps me moving when the road feels impossible.

Strength isn’t just about what you can carry with your hands or endure in your mind. It’s also about who — and what — you anchor yourself to in your heart. Life will always demand resilience. But resilience doesn’t have to be lonely.

Asking for help is part of being human. Still, your peace, your choices and your sense of worth are ultimately yours to protect. Take care of yourself. It’s what makes strength sustainable.