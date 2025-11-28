Mom believes 5-yr-old son’s killing ‘intentional’

THE family of a five-year-old boy in Argao, Cebu, firmly believed his death was intentional and not an accident, after he was allegedly cut in the neck with a “cutter” by his nine-year-old cousin in the mountainous area of the town.

This was according to Edith Mier, 27, the victim’s mother.

Mier discovered a stab wound below her son’s jaw, a cut at the tip of his ear, and another wound on his neck. They also found multiple bruises on different parts of the boy’s body.

Mier said her son, who asked permission to go to the river to gather shells with the suspect around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, was found by the family around 7 p.m.

His body was stiff and floating face down in the river water. He was already lifeless.

Mier strongly believed her son died as early as 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

When they questioned the nine-year-old, he allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim after the victim kicked him.

They attempted to rush the boy to the hospital, but he was already dead.

Mier recounted that it was normal for her son and the suspect to go to the river, especially since they were very close and had no other form

of entertainment.

The mother is appealing for justice for her son.

“I just want justice for my son. I’ve heard rumors that the child is only with the mother [of the suspect]. The DSWD should do something since they have custody,” said Mier.

Mier added that her son had high hopes and was excited to enroll in school; his last request was to buy a new bag.

The family holds the wake of the five-year-old boy at his grandmother’s house and will be laid to rest this coming Sunday, Nov. 30. / JDG