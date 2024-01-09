Mom gives birth to twins while traveling to hospital in Argao town

A 38-YEAR-OLD mother gave birth to twin girls inside an ambulance in Argao town on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The family of Martafe Bañados from the mountain barangay of Alambijud called the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and asked for an ambulance to take the latter to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Barangay Bogo since she was going to give birth, according to emergency rescue personnel Kenneth Nacario.

However, Bañados gave birth to healthy children upon reaching Sitio Candabong, Barangay Binlod 30 minutes later.

The mother had already given birth, but the ambulance driver, Nicolas Oyangoren, drove her to the ICKMH so she could receive the necessary medical care. (With TPT)