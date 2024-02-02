Mom nabbed for kids’ naked videos, photos

A MOTHER was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas after she allegedly sent pictures and videos of her naked children and niece of her lesbian partner to her foreign clients through the Internet in exchange for cash.

The suspect Nelsie (not her real name), 31, from Sitio Bulubugan, Barangay Tajao, Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu, was apprehended following a complaint from the United States Homeland Security Investigation Office about her criminal activity.

The Homeland Security said on Jan. 18, 2024, that Labajo’s eight-year-old daughter’s nude photos were being sold to her overseas customers.

“Labajo asked for P2,000 to pay for her house’s electric bill. In exchange, she initiated to offer a video of her minor daughter while taking a bath facing what appeared to be a mobile phone camera,” the NBI 7 said on Friday, Feb. 2.

“The video exposed the child’s naked torso and Labajo seemingly directing the child to make provocative poses falling squarely within the purview of child pornography or a CSAEM (Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials),” it added.

Following several days of inquiry, the NBI Central Visayas Regional Office carried out an operation in the suspect’s home last Jan. 25.

During that time, they were able to seize a TP-Link router and two Android cellphones.

On Feb. 1, the NBI and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas jointly conducted the operation to rescue Labajo’s two children, aged eight and 12, as well as the 15-year-old niece of her lesbian partner.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act. / TPT