Mom okays police request for son's autopsy

THE mother of 20-year-old Earl Lawrence Toray, who was found dead in Sitio Buongon in the mountainous Cebu City barangay of Malubog, on Wednesday noon, January 31, 2024, has granted the request of Malubog Police Community Precinct (PCP) to have the victim's body autopsied.

Virginia Toray, mother of the victim, consented to have her son's body undergo an autopsy during an interview with the dyHP radio station.

But the police will still have to wait for the PNP Forensic Unit to become available.

The purpose of the autopsy is to find out what actually happened to the person and whether foul play played a role in his death.

"Wala pa ta kadawat og reply from the forensic kay we just have submitted it and then we will try to see kung unsay pwede pa buhaton ani kasi baka naa pay procedure ang forensic group considering medyo na decompose na gyud ang body. Nakita gani nato nabuwag na ang lawas," according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(We have not yet received a reply from the forensic because we have just submitted it (the request) and then, given that the body has already deteriorated and that we have seen that it was dismembered, we will attempt to see what more can be done. The forensic team may still have further procedures to perform.)

According to Rafter, the head of Malubog PCP was given instructions by CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog to conduct a thorough investigation on the victim's death by interviewing individuals who last saw the victim and looking through the CCTV footage in the area.

The victim may have killed himself or been killed by someone else, which is one of the two possibilities being investigated by the police.

The police also checked the victim's social media account where they discovered information, such as a post stating that he rode a motorcycle to Sitio Grahe, Barangay Busay on January 6, 2024.

The police are now trying to identify the person whom Toray visited in Sitio Grahe, as well as his traveling companions.

Virginia said that her son never came back to their home in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, after asking permission to leave early on January 6 in order to take an exam at Southwestern University.

He was last seen strolling around Sitio Grahe past 9 p.m. January 6.

Virginia said her son was still able to chat with his friend past 8 p.m. on the said date, requesting the latter to pick him up at the Temple of Leah in Busay, but his companion was unable to do so.

Virginia said her son was silent and had never confided in her about any issues.

The mother said that her son told her in November of last year that he had dated a classmate, but that their relationship had ended.

On November 22, 2023, the victim allegedly posted on his other Facebook page that 2024 will be his last year, indicating that he will pass away.

"Kung nakakita pa ko ana dayon ako unta na estoryahon dayon," Virginia said.

(If I had noticed it right away, I would have spoken with him). (AYB, TPT)