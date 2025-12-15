Mon Tulfo laughs off issue involving younger brother

Mon Tulfo reacted humorously to an issue circulating on social media involving his younger brother, Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

The controversy followed an interview with Vivamax actress Chelsea Ylore, who claimed she received a P300,000 tip from a senator. While no name was mentioned, the initials “R” and “F” led netizens to speculate that the reference was to Sen. Tulfo.

In a Facebook post, Mon Tulfo said it was impossible for his brother to be involved, joking that Raffy Tulfo is still “takusa,” or afraid of his wife.

“If the news is true — granting but not admitting, the lawyers say — well, what now?” Mon Tulfo wrote, adding that his brother is known to be generous.

A video has also circulated online showing Vivamax artists dancing at Sen. Tulfo’s Christmas party.

Sen. Tulfo and his wife, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, previously declared a P1 billion net worth and zero liabilities in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.