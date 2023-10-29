Monetary board retains interest rate for loans

THE Monetary Board (MB) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has decided to take an off-cycle action to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points effective Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in a bid to tame inflation.

The interest rate for loans is now at 6.5 percent.

When a central bank goes for an off-cycle hike, it means that they are raising interest rates outside of their regular or scheduled policy meetings. This is typically done in response to unexpected economic developments or crises to address issues like inflation, currency stability, or financial market disruptions.

“The MB recognized the need for this urgent monetary action to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations,” BSP Gov. Eli Remolina said on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Inflation in September spiked to 6.1 percent, up from 5.3 percent in August.

Economists earlier predicted that the MB would hike interest rates ahead of its scheduled Nov. 16 meeting. A rate hike could aim to dampen inflation but might also slow down economic activity.

‘Stagflation’

Entrepreneur Steven Yu, former president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in an interview, said the business community remains firm in its position to call for a “prudent pause” in interest rate hikes and is hoping for the start of a series of gradual rate cuts in the second half of 2024 to avert economic slowdown which has already caused losses of livelihoods and increased poverty.

“With this recent off-cycle increase and with the geopolitical uncertainties, it is almost certain that we need to brace for a bad year of regression, recession, and ‘stagflation’ in 2024,” he said.

Stagflation is used to describe a situation characterized by a combination of stagnant economic growth, high unemployment, and rising inflation.

BPI’s lead economist Emilio Neri said monetary policy continues to have a role in managing inflation even if the cause is mostly on the supply side.

“Inflation driven by supply may eventually lead to second-round effects, which the BSP aims to counter with its rate hikes. (BSP) Governor Remolina said during the press briefing that monetary policy can serve to break the link between supply shocks and second-round effects,” he said.

Determined BSP

He added that the rate hike is a statement from the BSP that it is determined to bring inflation back to its target.

But amid the off-cycle hike, Neri said they can’t rule out another rate hike in the next policy meeting on Nov. 16 as the decision of the BSP will depend on the upcoming data, as well as the behavior of the exchange rate.

“An inflation print significantly higher than 6.1 percent might trigger another rate hike in that meeting. Aside from this, the central bank may also consider a rate hike if the exchange rate breaches the 57 level and moves closer to 58,” he said.

The BSP said risks to the inflation outlook still lean significantly toward the upside, due mainly to the potential impact of higher transport charges, electricity rates, international oil prices, and minimum wage adjustments in areas outside the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the effect of a weaker-than-expected global recovery as well as government measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño weather conditions could temper inflationary impulses.

“Looking ahead, the Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings tighter for longer until inflationary expectations are better anchored and a sustained downward trend in inflation becomes evident,” the central bank said.