Monitoring of live hog entry in Southern Cebu intensified

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District 7, along with the Dumanjug police and other agencies, has intensified efforts to monitor the entry of live hogs across the entire coastal area of Southern Cebu following an order from Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Meanwhile, no further incidents involving undocumented hogs have been reported in Dumanjug as of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, since 79 hogs from Negros Island were seized on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Dumanjug Mayor Guntrano “Gungun” Gica has also said he will take full responsibility for the smuggling incident.

Inspection

PCG 7 Commander Weniel Azcuna, in an interview during their Kalagkalag-related inspection at the Cebu City ports, particularly at Pier 1, on Friday, said they recently discussed the illegal transportation of hogs from Negros Oriental with Governor Garcia, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Navy.

“Our initial focus was in Dumanjug, but right now, we are beefing up our efforts throughout the entire coastal area of Southern Cebu,” he said in Cebuano.

“The good thing is that we also have the Philippine Coast Guard there, along with the maritime group and PNP, so we currently have ongoing efforts to monitor our coastlines,” he added.

He said the concern of the governor is the safety and quality of the hogs without the required permits or clearances from government offices.

No additional confiscation

As of Saturday, the Dumanjug police reported that no additional undocumented hogs have entered the town since the confiscation of over 79 undocumented hogs on Oct. 26.

That incident led to the dismissal of the Dumanjug police chief, along with his deputy and intelligence officers, and the issuance of Garcia’s executive order, which established an Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force to crack down on the illegal transport of livestock, goods and other cargo along the shorelines of southwestern Cebu.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gica said he feels “insulted and embarrassed” because of the smuggling incident.

“I feel very insulted and embarrassed, especially sa atoang PNP because when we created the task force, the task force was the first to report to me nga naay manud magabie or makadlawon nga mga pumpboat sa lain nga mga barangay. Manud, so akong gipa-monitor nila,” Gica said.

(I feel very insulted and embarrassed, especially with our PNP, because when we created the task force, it was the task force that first reported to me that pump boats were arriving late at night or early in the morning in different barangays. So, I had them monitor the situation.)

“So, I called the attention of my previous chief of police, then… Unsa man ni, tan-awa ni ninyo kay kamo ra bay gipasanginlan nga protector (What is this? Look at this, because you’re the ones being accused of being protectors),” he added.

In 2023, Garcia implemented a temporary ban on live hog imports from Negros Oriental to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in the province and safeguard the local hog industry.

On April 27, the governor issued Executive Order 7, which lifted the temporary ban. However, she maintained stringent regulatory requirements, including the need for veterinary health certificates, among others. / CDF