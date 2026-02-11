Monopolice set for Manila debut, launches 2026 tour for El Elefante

MONOPOLICE is set to make its Manila debut this February as the band brings its debut album El Elefante to the stage for a 2026 tour across the Philippines. Since its release in July 2025, the record has steadily gained traction through strong listener support and multiple year-end list mentions.

The band’s first Manila appearance is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Sari Sari in Makati as part of the Tether reunion show. This will be followed by a Feb. 22 performance at Saguijo, where they will share the bill with One Click Straight and other Manila acts. The Manila dates mark the starting point of a wider tour that will also include stops in Monopolice’s hometown of Cebu City and selected cities across the Visayas and Mindanao. Additional dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“For a lot of people watching on this tour, this might be the first time they hear of Monopolice — or at least the first time they hear us live,” says vocalist and guitarist Miguel Granada. “We’re working hard to put on a good, raw and honest show. That’s what our songs are about anyway.”

Guitarist Karl Lucente says the tour has been a long time coming. “Our debut album El Elefante came out last year and it’s about time we take it on the road. We’re really looking forward to seeing friends and finally sharing what we’ve been working on.”

The band credits the album’s reception as a motivating factor for mounting a more extensive run of shows. “When we were working on the album, we rarely had gigs, so for listeners to support it the way they did was really great for us,” says guitarist Cortz Cortes. “Seeing it show up on year-end lists was a welcome surprise.”

In support of the tour, Monopolice will release a limited-edition CD of El Elefante along with new merchandise. These will be available at tour stops, through the Melt Records online store and at Filla Killa Shop in Cebu. The band is also preparing to premiere the official music video for “Hunter,” the final single released in July 2025 shortly before the full album.

Cortes will not be able to join the Manila performances due to medical reasons, though he remains an active member of the band and is expected to rejoin future tour dates once he has recovered.

With the songs of El Elefante finally moving from recordings to live venues, Monopolice’s 2026 tour signals a new chapter for the band — giving its growing audience the chance to experience the music in person for the first time. / PR