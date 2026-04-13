Monsanto: Cebu’s pride in PH 11

THE pride of Balamban town is now the pride of Cebu.

This is the honor that young Cebuano footballer Bryant Julyant Monsanto has carved out in his promising career.

The 16-year-old from Balamban, Cebu, stands as the only homegrown Cebuano talent selected for the 2026 Under-17 Philippine Boys’ National Football Team.

The squad is currently competing in an international tournament in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Julyant, son of entrepreneurs Bryant and Jomilyn Monsanto, was chosen for the national roster and is expected to strengthen the country’s campaign in international matches.

His journey began with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Football Club in Balamban, where he also played as a key member of Balamban FC.

Opportunities opened up for Monsanto when his talent was spotted during local competitions in Cebu. His father, Bryant, was the first to encourage him to seize the chance when he received an offer from Makati FC.

“In 2023, the coach/owner of Makati FC came to Cebu because they joined a tournament here. That’s where he was discovered. His coaches in Cebu were also the ones who introduced him,” his father said in mixed Cebuano and English during an interview with this writer.

Julyant did not waste the opportunity and moved to the capital in pursuit of his dreams. Despite being away from his parents for nearly two years, he endured the distance, and his perseverance has finally paid off.

“When we read the letter from the PFF saying he was included, we got goosebumps. All his hard work while being far away finally led to something. He was alone in Manila at a very young age, and he still achieved becoming part of the national team. We are extremely happy,” his father said.

The official letter from the Philippine Football Federation was dated March 29, 2026.

Julyant, who plays as a center-back, and the rest of the national team are competing against fellow Asian teams as well as the Australian squad in the ongoing tournament.

The Philippines is in Group B alongside Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

While the team’s ultimate success remains to be seen, one thing is certain: Monsanto has already etched his name in history.

He is the second athlete from Balamban to join a national team, following Aldrich Ramos, an original member of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team. Like Ramos, Julyant is also a resident of Barangay Abucayan in the town of Balamban.