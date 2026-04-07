Monsanto, lone Cebuano homegrown talent who made it to the national team

PRIDE of the town, pride of Cebu.

This is the catchcry now being given to Bryant Julyant Monsanto, the lone Cebuano homegrown talent who has made it to the 2026 U-17 Philippine Men’s National Football Team, set to compete in international competitions starting April 11 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Bryant Julyant, 16, a native of Balamban, Cebu, and son of businessman Bryant and Jomilyn Monsanto, is among those selected to be part of the national team for the country’s campaign in international competitions.

He began playing with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Football Club in Balamban and is also one of the key players of Balamban FC.

The doors opened for Julyant Monsanto’s career development when he competed in local tournaments in Cebu, where his football talent was first noticed.

His father, Bryant, was the one who convinced him not to let the opportunity pass when he received an offer from Makati FC.

“In 2023, the coach/owner of Makati FC came to Cebu to join a tournament, and that’s where he was discovered. His former coaches in Cebu were also the ones who introduced him,” said Bryant.

“At first, he didn’t want to go because he would be alone. He was still very young when he went to Manila - around 12 or 13 years old, and it was his first time traveling alone. We really encouraged him to just try because it would be a waste of opportunity.”

Indeed, Julyant did not waste the opportunity and left for the capital carrying the hope that his dream would come true.

Despite being away from his parents for nearly two years, he endured everything, and now, unexpectedly, it has borne fruit.

“When we read the letter from the PFF saying he made it, we got goosebumps. All his hard work far from home paid off. He was alone in Manila at such a young age, and then he achieved becoming part of the national team. We are extremely happy,” his father shared.

The letter from the Philippine Football Federation, dated March 29, 2026, stated:

“We are pleased to inform you that you have been selected as part of the U-17 Philippine Men’s National Football Team under the Philippine Football Federation.

Your hard work, dedication, and performance during the tryouts have earned you a place in the team as we prepare for the Asean U-17 Boys’ Championship 2026. We look forward to your continued commitment and contribution in representing the Philippines.”

Julyant, who plays as a center back defender, along with the national team, will face not only Asian nations but also team from Australia.

The Philippines is grouped in Group B with Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

They will first face Thailand on April 12 at the Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium.

While the overall strength and skill of the team are yet to be fully measured, one thing is certain—Monsanto has already carved his name in history.

He is the second athlete from Balamban to make it to a national team, following Aldrich Ramos, one of the original members of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team.

After helping teams in the local circuit to win titles, he now represents the country on the international scene.

Like Ramos, Julyant also resides in Barangay Abucayan, Balamban, Cebu. (JBM)