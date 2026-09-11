'Mont places safety measures'

THE Cebu City Government’s Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) has recommended allowing existing and ongoing projects at Monterrazas de Cebu to continue after reviewing the hillside development’s drainage and flood-mitigation measures.

The committee, in its Resolution 2026-008, said Mont Property Group Inc. had put in place “appropriate engineering and operational measures” to reduce the risk of contributing to flooding in downstream communities.

The resolution followed an ocular inspection and technical deliberations conducted under City Council resolution approved last June 16.

Findings limited

The TIC stressed that its findings do not amount to a definitive determination that Monterrazas does not contribute to flooding.

“The findings and observations contained in the Committee Report are intended solely to document the results of the fact-finding and technical deliberations,” the resolution stated.

The committee said its review was meant to document existing conditions, drainage routes, catchment areas and flood-mitigation structures. It did not determine the cause of flooding, the extent of any drainage impact or the liability of the developer.

Drainage reviewed

The roughly 118-hectare property has 14 identified catchment areas, according to the report.

Runoff from several developed areas passes through

detention ponds before flowing toward Linao Creek, while Catchment 01 drains toward Guadalajara and eventually Kinalumsan Creek in Barangay Guadalupe.

The committee also said flooding in Guadalajara could not be assessed solely by examining Monterrazas. It cited drainage from surrounding developments and differences in the sizes of culverts in the area as factors requiring further study.

Review prompted

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña in June urged Mayor Nestor Archival to issue a cease and desist order against development activities at Monterrazas until all water-catchment and flood-mitigation facilities were completed and operational.

The continuing dispute helped prompt the latest technical review.

Monterrazas has faced scrutiny since severe flooding hit Cebu City during typhoon Tino in November 2025.

The Environmental Management Bureau 7 later issued a cessation of operations order after finding violations of the project’s environmental compliance certificate. Some detention ponds were also found damaged or heavily silted.

The order was lifted in April 2026 after remedial work and payment of penalties.

Mont Property Group later reported 24 operational detention ponds with a combined capacity of 62,710.5 cubic meters, more than twice the 26,701 cubic meters required under its approved drainage and flood-mitigation design.

Further review

Despite recommending that existing and ongoing projects continue, the TIC said its resolution is not a permit, clearance or certification of the development.

It also does not establish that Monterrazas has no direct or indirect contribution to flooding.

The committee said further hydrological assessment, validation of drainage routes and review by appropriate government offices may still be necessary.

Its report, once signed, will be submitted to the council as the City Government continues its broader review of hillside developments and their stormwater-management systems. / CAV