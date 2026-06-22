Mont Property Group ‘exceeds’ flood mitigation requirements

MONTERRAZAS de Cebu developer Mont Property Group Inc. informed the Cebu City Council that it completed 24 detention ponds within its 118-hectare hillside project, asserting its infrastructure more than doubles regulatory requirements.

In a June 15, 2026 letter to Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the developer detailed its compliance with City Resolution 17-3083-2026 and outlined measures addressing flooding concerns.

The submission follows calls by Osmeña for the Cebu City Government to halt development within Monterrazas until all water catchments are proven effective.

Infrastructure compliance

Represented by MN Law, the group furnished the City Council with an updated schematic diagram and flood plan on May 18. This complied with commitments made to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 on Nov. 13, 2025, following a council resolution passed in March.

Rehabilitation and six new structures brought the total to 24 operational ponds across 14 catchment areas. These facilities temporarily store stormwater runoff, reducing water volume and downhill velocity during heavy rains.

Expanded storage

The approved design requires a minimum storage capacity of 26,701 cubic meters. However, the 24 operational ponds provide 62,710.5 cubic meters, exceeding requirements by 240 percent. Catchment Areas C-01 and C-06 provide the largest storage, holding nearly 48,000 cubic meters.

Performance monitoring

Mont submits regular monitoring reports to EMB 7, the City Council, and Barangay Guadalupe. A June 8 report covering a rainfall event on June 3 showed that runoff was effectively captured, water levels remained non-critical, and no significant erosion occurred.

“The inspection results confirm that the detention pond system functioned as designed during the monitored rainfall event,” the company said.

Proposed suspension

The developer maintained it remains compliant with City Resolution 17-3083-2026 and will continue coordinating drainage improvements with government agencies.

“We trust that the foregoing sufficiently demonstrates the Mont’s continued compliance with its commitments and obligations,” said MN Law junior partner Theamer Nina Cañete.

The letter arrived the same day Osmeña filed a resolution urging Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to issue a cease and desist order (CDO). The proposed CDO would suspend all development, except flood-control work, to prioritize public safety. / CAV