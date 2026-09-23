Monterrazas de Cebu reports ‘zero discharge’ during heavy rain, calls for citywide drainage review

FOLLOWING heavy downpours that flooded nearby streets, real estate developer Monterrazas de Cebu reported zero discharge from its detention ponds during the rainstorm on July 30, 2026. The company is now calling for a citywide review of hillside developments and has expressed openness to a third-party inspection of its stormwater management system.

While the reported zero discharge indicates that the developer's storage ponds held back rainwater, it does not independently establish where the floodwaters came from or whether other drainage systems contributed to the flooding.

Inside the stormwater monitoring system

During a site briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Mont Property Group general manager Marie Camille Bondad explained how the company monitors its drainage facilities.

“When we have a heavy —when it rains, we do post-rainfall inspections,” Bondad said.

She noted that the project's site team checks the detention ponds right after rainfall, while closed-circuit television cameras monitor the facilities continuously. Rainfall monitoring reports are also submitted to government agencies following significant rain events.

According to Bondad, water levels inside the detention ponds remained low during the July 30 downpour, staying about a meter from the bottom of the basins. She stated that no water spilled or discharged from the catchment system into lower areas during the event.

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Residents face rising floodwaters

Despite the zero-discharge reading at the hillside property, nearby communities experienced severe flooding on the same day. Portions of Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights saw significant water accumulation.