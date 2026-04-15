Monterrazas de Cebu resumes work, uses science to fight flood blame

MONT Property Group Inc. is moving forward with its hillside project after the government lifted its stoppage orders. The developer strongly denies that the Monterrazas de Cebu project caused severe flooding during typhoon Tino in November 2025. To back their claims, company leaders are pointing to a new scientific study that clears their name.

Science and weather

The debate over Monterrazas de Cebu highlights a common problem in growing cities: balancing luxury development with the safety of nearby communities.

During a recent press conference, General Manager Camille Bondad cited a University of the Philippines (UP) hydrological study. She explained that the severe flooding was caused by extreme rainfall, not their construction.

When typhoon Tino dumped 428 millimeters of rain in just 24 hours—similar to the devastating Typhoon Ondoy—it simply overwhelmed the community’s drainage systems.

Detention ponds and catching rain

The developer’s defense relies heavily on "independent science." The UP Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology (IESM) found that the project’s detention ponds actually helped. The ponds reduced flash flood risks by an average of 78 percent.

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Construction head Engineer Ranel Pelpinosas said during the extreme storm, these structures captured an impressive 99.74 percent of the rainwater flowing through the site. The UP study also noted that the project is in a different watershed system from heavily flooded areas like Liloan and Mananga.

Pelpinosas added that the project had 18 detention ponds during the typhoon. They have since built five more, bringing the total to 23. This is 81 percent more than what their environmental permit requires. These ponds are designed to hold rainwater and release it slowly to protect communities below.

Moving forward with transparency

Now that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Cebu City Council have lifted their cease-and-desist orders, the developer has met its immediate legal duties. This includes paying a P400,000 fine and expanding its flood controls.

To build trust, the government is requiring the company to submit weekly progress reports and hold regular information campaigns with the public.

Success will ultimately depend on how well these environmental safeguards hold up when the next major storm hits. As the Provincial and City Governments continue to monitor the area closely, future developments in Cebu will likely be judged by the lessons learned from Monterrazas.