Monterrazas denies Cebu tree cut raps

CEBU City is grappling with a high-stakes environmental dispute as Monterrazas de Cebu denies allegations that it cut over 700 trees on its hillside development in Barangay Guadalupe.

The controversy comes days after Typhoon Tino’s devastating floods, which have intensified public scrutiny over hillside projects and their potential impact on drainage and safety.

With the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) questioning compliance and residents raising concerns, the clash spotlights the tension between urban growth and environmental protection.

The allegations

DENR’s inspection on Nov. 6 and 7 noted that only 11 trees remained from a 2022 inventory listing 745 trees. Social media posts and preliminary DENR reports suggested a link between Monterrazas’ development and flooding caused by Typhoon Tino. Residents raised concerns that tree removal and slope alterations may have worsened runoff and downstream flooding.

The DENR also questioned whether the project’s earthmoving and slope modifications violated the developer’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and approved site development plan.

Developer response

Monterrazas strongly refuted the claims. In a statement, the company said, “We categorically refute premature pronouncements by the DENR regarding alleged tree cutting activities. The claim that Monterrazas de Cebu cut down more than 700 trees is grievously false, and we are confident that any evidence that may be presented to assert this narrative can easily be disproven,” the statement read.

The developer clarified that its ECC and Development Permit authorized the clearing of only shrubs and secondary undergrowth. The Environmental Impact Statement submitted to DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 reportedly showed the site consisted mainly of grass, shrubs, and small plants, with “minimal to no topsoil,” making it unsuitable for agriculture.

Regarding flood concerns, Monterrazas emphasized that its site is located in Barangay Guadalupe, several kilometers from heavily flooded areas like Liloan, Mandaue, and Talisay, which fall under different drainage basins. The company said it exceeded DENR requirements for stormwater detention, building a system with 40,413 cubic meters of capacity—51 percent more than the 26,701 cubic meters required. “It would be akin to suggesting that a development in Tagaytay caused flooding in Makati,” the statement said.

The tree-cutting discrepancy

At the heart of the conflict is the difference between the 2022 tree inventory and the 11 trees found during the DENR inspection. Monterrazas challenges the accuracy of the inventory and maintains that its work complied with ECC guidelines, clearing only shrubs and secondary vegetation, not mature trees.

Why it matters

The DENR investigation’s outcome will have wide-reaching implications:

Environmental Integrity: Confirmation of unauthorized tree cutting would indicate a serious breach of environmental laws and ECC conditions. Trees are vital for soil stability and water absorption, particularly on steep slopes.

Public Safety: Heavy earthmoving and slope alterations can increase surface runoff and soil displacement, raising questions about whether such developments contribute to downstream flooding.

Regulatory Authority: The case is a test of DENR’s ability to hold developers accountable and enforce environmental compliance, especially against established and influential companies.

What to expect

The final report from DENR’s technical team—including the Environmental Management Bureau and Mines and Geosciences Bureau—will reconcile conflicting claims regarding tree removal and slope alterations. The findings will determine possible penalties and remedial measures, such as reforestation or slope reinforcement, to reduce long-term environmental risks in Cebu City. / CAV