Monterrazas developer reports operational detention ponds

PROPERTY developer Mont Property Group has submitted its June 2026 progress report detailing flood control measures at the Monterrazas de Cebu development in Barangay Guadalupe, saying its detention ponds remained operational and ready to retain stormwater during heavy rains.

The report, submitted through a letter dated July 8, 2026, to Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Ross Enriquez, complies with Cebu City Council Resolution 17-3039-2026, which requires the developer to regularly report on its flood mitigation initiatives.

Copies were also furnished to the City Council, the City Planning and Development Office, and the Environmental Management Bureau 7 for monitoring and compliance.

Ongoing flood control work

The monthly report covered activities from May 29 to June 25, including the maintenance of detention ponds, drainage improvements, installation of rain gauges, and monitoring during heavy rainfall.

Among the areas highlighted were the Montelago Development, the YJ Area and Detention Pond No. 5 across The Rise, where the company reported continuous monitoring and maintenance throughout June.

For the reporting periods of June 12-18 and June 19-25, the company said the detention ponds in Montelago, the YJ Area and Detention Pond No. 5 remained at “100 percent capacity,” meaning they were fully available to store stormwater when needed.

During the June 19-25 reporting period, the developer also reported the construction of drainage culverts within the Montelago Development and the installation of two rain gauges—one at the Mont Property office and another at the Montecima Clubhouse—to improve rainfall monitoring.

Drainage improvements

The report showed that the proposed improvement of the Guadalajara drainage system recorded no activity during the reporting period. The company said, however, that drainage assistance to the barangay forms part of its corporate social responsibility program.

The report also documented the company’s response to the heavy rainfall on June 3.

Following inspections conducted from May 29 to June 4, the developer reported only minimal stormwater and silt accumulation in the Montelago, YJ and Detention Pond No. 5 facilities. It also said no surface runoff from the Monterrazas development toward Guadalajara Road was recorded during the June 3 downpour.

The report further states that stormwater was “fully captured” by the series of detention ponds within the Montelago Development before reaching downstream areas.

For Guadalupe Heights Subdivision, where a detention tank and pumping system is being developed, the company likewise reported that no stormwater flow from its last detention pond to the Guadalajara drainage system was observed during the same rainfall event.

The company said an incident report documenting the June 3 monitoring activities was attached to the submission.

Also included was a tributary catchment map outlining the development’s stormwater management system.

Public scrutiny continues

Based on the engineering plan, the Montelago Development has a combined detention pond storage capacity of 23,226 cubic meters, while the YJ Area has a total capacity of 13,717 cubic meters.

The map also identifies existing and proposed detention ponds, including proposed Detention Pond No. 14 with a planned storage capacity of 3,310 cubic meters.

The submission comes as Monterrazas de Cebu continues to face public scrutiny over

concerns that its hillside development could contribute to flooding in downstream communities, particularly in Barangay Guadalupe. City officials have required the developer to regularly submit progress reports as part of monitoring its compliance with flood mitigation commitments.

Downpour

Heavy rains on Thursday, July 30, inundated several barangays in Cebu City, causing flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Following the downpour, Monterrazas de Cebu said its detention ponds continued to retain stormwater runoff.

In an update posted Friday, July 31, the developer said that as of 4:22 p.m. on July 30, there was zero discharge from its detention ponds to downstream drainage systems.

The developer also released time-stamped photographs showing the condition of the detention ponds and said it would continue monitoring them throughout the wet season.

According to Pagasa, the downpour that hit Cebu and Mandaue cities between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday dumped an estimated 22.2 millimeters of rainfall based on radar estimates. / CAV