Monterrazas invests over P100M in off-site anti-flood projects amid calls to halt construction

THE developers of Monterrazas de Cebu have spent over P100 million on flood-control projects outside their property lines to protect nearby neighborhoods. This update comes right after Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña called on the City Government to stop all construction at the site until all water catchment facilities are finished and fully working.

Osmeña wants the development paused because he believes flood-control measures must be completely active before any more earthmoving works continue. He maintains that developers must prove their projects will not cause worse flooding in downstream communities, especially in Barangay Guadalupe.

Fixing surrounding drainage systems

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Monterrazas shared that it is actively investing in flood-control systems for surrounding communities that face long-standing drainage problems.

The company highlighted several completed projects:

Quijada Road Rehabilitation: A P60 million project to overhaul the entire one-kilometer road and its drainage system, finished in April 2025 ahead of Typhoon Tino.

Guadalajara Drainage Upgrade: A 200-meter stretch of critical drainage line was upgraded, increasing the pipe diameter from 450 millimeters to 1,500 millimeters. This boosted the drainage capacity by about tenfold.

Adding water pumps to low-lying communities

After Typhoon Tino hit, an independent drainage study paid for by Monterrazas showed that Guadalupe Heights and Guadalajara are low-lying areas where rainwater cannot drain away through gravity alone.

To fix this, the company invested around P50 million into the drainage study and new pumped drainage stations that actively push floodwaters into the main drainage network.

A pumping station in Guadalupe Heights is already up and running. Monterrazas doubled its capacity from three to six pumps after the typhoon, which successfully helped reduce flooding during heavy rains on June 3. A similar pumping station is currently being planned for Guadalajara.

To help stop drainage blockages, Monterrazas is also funding a dedicated garbage collection unit for Barangay Guadalupe to tackle improper waste disposal.

Upgrades inside the development

On top of these off-site projects, Monterrazas stated that it has built 24 detention ponds inside the development itself.

These ponds can hold a combined 62,710.5 cubic meters of water. This is more than double the 26,701 cubic meters required under the project's approved flood mitigation plan, beating regulatory storage requirements by about 240 percent.

The developer also recognizes the stress that heavy rains place on local residents.

"We know that whenever heavy rains come, many families in the surrounding communities worry about the possibility of flooding. We hear those concerns, and we understand the anxiety that comes with them," said Marie Camille Bondad, general manager of Mont Property Group.

Bondad added that the company remains committed to investing in more flood-control infrastructure and working alongside government agencies and local communities. Monterrazas noted that flooding in the area is caused by multiple overlapping factors, including watershed conditions, limited downstream drainage, waste management issues, and increasingly intense rainfall events.