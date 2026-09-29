Monterrazas says detention ponds recorded zero discharge during heavy rains

RECENT heavy rainfalls in Cebu City have tested the capacity of the detention pond system of Monterrazas de Cebu.

It can be noted that earlier this month, the city’s Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) approved a fact-finding report that was submitted to the Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) which recommended allowing the Monterrazas de Cebu property development to continue after finding that its on-site water retention systems exceeded requirements.

To date, Monterrazas spans up to 118 hectares and has 24 detention ponds across 14 identified catchment areas, in which the detention pond system in the Montelago sector (Catchment 01) alone can hold 27,483.4 cubic meters — more than three times the 8,220 cubic meter requirement.

Zero Discharge from Detention Ponds

Amidst the heavy rainfall experienced on July 30, 2026, Monterrazas de Cebu recorded zero discharge from their detention ponds, indicating that no water spilled over from the catchment to the surrounding areas. This was also the same findings recorded during the heavy rainfall on September 22.

Moreover, Mont’s project site team conducts regular post rainfall inspections to check on the status of the detention ponds partnered with CCTV footage in these areas. These Rainfall monitoring reports are then submitted to the respective government agencies.

Although no discharge was recorded from Monterazzas’ detention pods, nearby communities such as portions of Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights experienced severe flooding, which can rise to up to seven feet.

Flood Mitigation Efforts

Mont Property Group has also contributed to flood mitigation efforts beyond their property line. Examples of these projects include widening the stretch of the Guadalajara Road drainage from the municipal 450mm to 1.5 meters, rehabilitation of the entire one-kilometer stretch of Quijada Road, installation of proper cross drains and trench drains all the way up to Banawa Elementary School, and installation of catchment tanks, provision of storm pumps, and a generator set with Guadalupe Heights under a signed MOA.

In addition to this, the company extends its CSR efforts to surrounding communities through garbage clearing and hauling, funding of ongoing sitio-level garbage collection and the donation of a small vehicle to reach difficult to access areas, as well as drainage clearing and declogging.

Call for long-term solutions and Further Evaluations

“Flooding in Cebu City stems from more than one cause, and solving it will require collaboration between the local government, developers, and other private stakeholders,” said Camille Bondad, General Manager of Mont Property Group.

Monterrazas is one of many developments operating within the city's watershed. While its engineering controls have been verified by the Technical Infrastructure Committee to exceed what is required, the TIC's own findings point to other contributing factors as well: older developments built without retention ponds, undersized municipal drainage lines, and altered waterways tied to separate projects elsewhere in the watershed.

“We welcome collaborative efforts with the LGU to address the flooding issue together. We’re always ready to provide full access to our technical data and facilities for further assessments,” added Bondad. (PR)