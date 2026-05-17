Monthly meetings eyed to speed up projects

PROJECT implementation in Lapu-Lapu City is expected to accelerate following the shift from quarterly to monthly monitoring meetings aimed at improving efficiency and public service delivery.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan announced in a public statement that the City Government adopted the new schedule to fast-track ongoing projects and strengthen oversight of government programs.

“This allows us to closely monitor the progress of every infrastructure and development project, immediately address concerns and ensure that programs funded by both the local and National Government are delivered efficiently,” she said.

Chan said the move seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and the timely implementation of infrastructure and development projects funded by both the local and National Government.

She said the monthly meetings will help concerned offices respond more quickly to issues affecting project implementation and improve coordination among departments involved in the programs.

Meanwhile, government projects from 2023 to 2026 are undergoing close review to ensure faster implementation and improved public service delivery in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan presided over the meeting attended by the City Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), City Engineering Office, committee members and other concerned offices to assess project status and updates.

The meeting also included updates on the DILG SubayBayan portal and projects funded under the Local Development Fund and Local Government Support Fund. / DPC