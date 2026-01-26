Moody’s sees Q4 growth at 5.3%, full year at 5.1%

ELECTRONICS exports likely boosted Philippine economic growth to 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, Moody’s Analytics said in a report released Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

The forecast is faster than the four percent growth recorded in the third quarter of last year.

“Robust demand for electronics likely supported exports toward the end of the year, while extreme weather events weighed on economic activity by disrupting agriculture, infrastructure and household consumption,” the report said.

For full-year 2025, Moody’s Analytics projects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.1 percent, below the government’s downwardly revised target of 5.5 to 6.5 percent.

Domestic output, meanwhile, averaged five percent in the first three quarters of 2025.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to release the full-year GDP report on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Economic managers had earlier projected slower growth in 2025 following the third-quarter slowdown, citing weather-related disruptions and reduced government spending due to issues surrounding flood control projects.

They added that reforms have been implemented to prevent similar problems in the future. / PNA