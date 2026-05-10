Moratorium on new coal-fired power plants stays

THE Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday, May 8, 2026, said the moratorium on new coal-fired power plants remains in effect, noting that existing facilities and projects already in the pipeline are sufficient to meet the country’s power requirements.

In a statement, the DOE said the current policy still exempts projects that secured Certificates of Non-Coverage before the moratorium was imposed.

It also allows coal power projects considered committed for expansion, as well as indicative projects with substantial accomplishments, to apply for non-coverage.

Despite concerns over power supply security, the department said there is currently no compelling reason to suspend or lift the moratorium.

“Moreover, coal-fired power plants already under development and expected to come online are projected to provide sufficient capacity to support grid reliability in the near term,” the DOE said.

The agency emphasized that renewable energy development remains a key component of the government’s long-term energy agenda.

“In this context, accelerating the development of renewable energy remains a central pillar of the country’s long-term energy strategy,” the DOE said.

The department added that it is reviewing indicative coal projects proposed before the moratorium to determine which developments may no longer be viable.

“Facilities found to be unreliable may be considered for voluntary retirement, re-purposing, or transition to cleaner energy sources,” it said, adding that “while coal continues to play a role in the current energy mix, its use is being carefully managed.”

The DOE reiterated its commitment to maintaining a stable and affordable power supply while pursuing a balanced energy mix.

“The DOE remains firm in its policy direction and will continue to pursue initiatives that ensure the reliability, affordability, and security of the country’s electricity supply through a balanced energy mix,” it said. / PNA