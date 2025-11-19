More agri-products escape US tariffs

THE umbrella organization of exporters in the Philippines on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, welcomed the U.S. government’s exemption of several Philippine agricultural products from the 19 percent reciprocal tariff, a move expected to boost the competitiveness of the country’s exports and benefit farmers and rural communities.

Under the Executive Order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 14, products covered by the exemption include coconut oil, prepared or preserved coconuts, desiccated coconuts, fruit juices, processed pineapples, bananas other than pulp, dried guavas, mangoes, mangosteen, frozen tuna fillets, rice wafer products, and confectionery items. Other agricultural exports previously exempted include coffee, tea, cocoa and spices, oranges, tomatoes, beef, and selected fertilizers.

“This is a positive outcome of our sustained collaboration and engagements with key stakeholders and partners to convey the need for certain exemptions and maintain the competitiveness of Philippine exports, especially those products not locally produced in the U.S.,” said Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. president and chief executive officer Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr.

The exemptions are projected to improve demand, stabilize prices, and directly benefit exporters, farmers, and rural communities across the Philippines. Coconut oil, both crude and refined, remains the country’s top agricultural export to the U.S.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) also welcomed this positive development. “The exemptions will provide much-needed relief to exporters, help safeguard jobs and strengthen the competitiveness of the Philippine products in one of our most important markets,” said PCCI president consul Enunina Mangio.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said the exempted products generated more than US$1 billion in export value in 2024. “These are a lifeline for many communities across the Philippines,” she said.

Then Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said the exemption was a result of discussions with U.S. counterparts highlighting the limited or non-existent domestic production of these goods.

“Their exemption from the 19 percent tariff will enhance the competitiveness of our agricultural exports, increase jobs, and strengthen supply chains,” Go said.

Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments head Ceferino Rodolfo estimated the total value of exempted Philippine products at $4 billion annually.

The US remains the Philippines’ third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling $20.3 billion in 2024. In addition to agriculture, semiconductor shipments valued at $2.5–3 billion are also exempt from U.S. tariffs. / KOC