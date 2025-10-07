More aid pouring in for northern Cebu

THE Provincial Government will release P38 million in financial aid to areas affected by the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake that hit northern Cebu.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said Bogo City will get P5 million, while 11 nearby towns will each receive P3 million. The funds are part of the Province’s calamity assistance and quick response efforts.

Breakdown of assistance:

Bogo City: P5 million;

11 towns (Borbon, Catmon, Sogod, Madridejos, Santa Fe, San Remigio, Bantayan, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabuelan and Tabogon ): P3 million each;

The Provincial Board’s (PB)allocation: P26 million from the quick response fund;

The financial support will help local governments provide relief goods, rebuild homes and restore basic services.

Coordination

The Province met with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian to align relief efforts between the national and local governments. The DSWD has already distributed 225,864 family food packs across northern Cebu and is preparing another 255,000 for release by the weekend.

Gatchalian said they will provide emergency cash assistance once the local governments complete their damage assessments.

Addressing issues

Earlier, PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III criticized the Province for bypassing local governments in distributing aid. But his sibling, Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez, said the latest coordination meeting resolved those concerns, with both the Province and DSWD agreeing to work jointly on relief operations.

The human impact

Bogo City, the quake’s epicenter, suffered the worst damage. Mayor Martinez said residents remain “hopeful and positive” as recovery efforts continue. She added that community cooperation is strong: “We have agreed to help one another because no one else will help us — charity begins at home.”

What happens next

Additional food packs from DSWD are expected by Friday, Oct. 10, or the weekend.

The P38 million provincial aid will be released by Friday.

Cash aid from the National Government will follow after damage reports are finalized.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake damaged homes, schools and public infrastructure.

Bogo City and nearby towns in the 4th and 5th Districts sustained the most impact. / CDF