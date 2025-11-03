More areas under Signal No. 4; ‘Tino’ nears Eastern Visayas–Caraga

MORE areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under Storm Signal Number 4 as Typhoon Tino slightly intensified while moving toward the Eastern Visayas–Caraga area as of 5 p.m. Monday, November 3, 2025.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of Tino was spotted at 170 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa.

The typhoon was moving westward at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 was hoisted over the extreme southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan), the southern portion of Leyte (Mahaplag, Abuyog, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hilongos, Hindang, Bato, Matalom, Javier), Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, the northeastern portion of Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Getafe, Trinidad, Ubay, Bien Unido, Talibon), Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Under TCWS 3 are the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Mercedes, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut), the central portion of Leyte (Tanauan, Palo, Tabontabon, Isabel, Merida, Palompon, Ormoc City, Dagami, Pastrana, Burauen, Albuera, Macarthur, La Paz, Mayorga, Dulag, Julita, Tolosa, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Kananga, Jaro), the northern and central portions of Cebu (Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Asturias, Balamban, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Tabogon, City of Talisay, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sibonga, City of Carcar, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Dumanjug) including Bantayan Islands, and the central and eastern portions of Bohol (San Miguel, Mabini, Buenavista, Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Guindulman, Pilar, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Jagna, Duero, Sierra Bullones, Carmen, Sagbayan, Clarin, Tubigon), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Cadiz City, Bago City, Enrique B. Magalona, Toboso, Valladolid, Salvador Benedicto, Sagay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, City of Escalante, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Silay City, Pulupandan, City of Victorias, City of Talisay, Manapla), Guimaras, and the eastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Zarraga, Dumangas, Banate), as well as the rest of Surigao del Norte.

TCWS 2 was raised over the southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer, Balud, Cawayan), the southern portion of Romblon (San Jose, Santa Fe, Alcantara, Looc), and Cuyo Islands.

Also under TCWS 2 are the central portion of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central portion of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tarangnan), the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu, and central portion of Negros Oriental (Tayasan, Manjuyod, City of Tanjay, Bais City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, City of Bayawan, Basay, Valencia, Dumaguete City, Bacong), the rest of Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique.

The northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin were also placed under TCWS 2.

TCWS 1 was hoisted over Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), the rest of Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern and central portions of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan) including Calamian Islands and Cagayancillo Islands; Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Negros Oriental; and the rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tino was forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Homonhon Island or Dinagat Islands Monday night or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

“It is then expected to make landfall over Leyte or Southern Leyte by early tomorrow morning, before crossing the Visayas and northern Palawan throughout tomorrow and Wednesday (05 November) early morning,” said Pagasa.

It added that Tino will likely emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning or afternoon and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning, November 6.

Tino was forecast to make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecasted around 140-155 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness). (LRM)