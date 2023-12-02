Surigao earthquake was magnitude 7.4;  more big quakes follow

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday morning upgraded to magnitude 7.4 (from the earlier reported 6.9) the power of the earthquake that struck 30 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023, saying it struck at a depth of 25 kilometers.

A series of other big earthquakes has since followed in the same area.

Close to 4 a.m. Sunday, December 3, Phivolcs also cancelled the tsunami warning it had issued earlier for the 10:37 p.m. quake for people living in coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

The 10:37 p.m. earthquake, which was also felt in Cebu, was felt at a reported Intensity 7 in Tandag City (Surigao del Sur), Intensity 6 in Bislig City (Surigao del Sur), and Intensity 5 in Cagayan de Oro City; Nabunturan (Davao de Oro); and Davao City.

It was reported at Intensity 4 in Duero, and Garcia Hernandez (Bohol); Mandaue City (Cebu); Alangalang, Baybay City, Burauen, Dulag, Hilongos, Jaro, Javier, Julita, La Paz, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tanauan and Tolosa (Leyte); Tacloban City; Anahawan, Bontoc, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Limasawa, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, San Francisco, San Juan, Silago, and Sogod (Southern Leyte); Alabel, and Malungon, (Sarangani); Tupi (South Cotabato); and Surigao City (Surigao del Norte).

It was reported at Intensity 3 in Tagbilaran City (Bohol); Leyte (Leyte); Dapitan City (Zamboanga del Norte); Molave, Zamboanga del Sur); San Fernando (Bukidnon); Kidapawan City (Cotabato); Glan, Kiamba, Maasim and Malapatan (Sarangani); Banga, Koronadal City (South Cotabato); General Santos City; President Quirino (Sultan Kudarat); Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat (Maguindanao), and Cotabato City.

The shaking was at Intensity 2 in Argao (Cebu); Calubian (Leyte); Dipolog City (Zamboanga del Norte); Santo Niño (South Cotabato); and Esperanza and Kalamansig (Sultan Kudarat).

It was Intensity 1 in Lake Sebu (South Cotabato).

Going by instrumental intensities, Phivolcs said that in Central Visayas, it was felt at Intensity 3 in Argao town, Cebu; Intensity 2 in Tagbilaran City and Talibon, Bohol; Danao City and Talisay City in Cebu; and Intensity 1 in Asturias, and Liloan, Cebu; and Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

Other fairly big quakes have followed, among them the one at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, December 3, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake at a depth of one kilometer that struck northeast of Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

At 12:53 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 5.7 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers east of Hinatuan (Surigao del Sur).

Then at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 6.2 quake at a depth of nine kilometers struck again east of Hinatuan (Surigao del Sur). This was felt at Intensity 2 in the City of Tandag (Surigao Del Sur) and City of Cabadbaran (Agusan del Norte).