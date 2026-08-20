More choices, no interruptions: Jackery expands explorer series to power every filipino lifestyle

Power dips during heavy rains can interrupt critical remote work, and here’s a powerful but space-conscious option that will not hog your limited desk space: the Jackery Explorer 500 V2.

It packs a 512Wh capacity and a 500W max output into a sleek frame that is 29% smaller than its predecessor and weighs only 5.7 kg. This model has an Uninterruptible Power Supply switchover time of under 10 milliseconds, ensuring your Wi-Fi router and laptop will not drop connection when the grid fails.

It also has a fold-down handle for easy storage that allows you to seamlessly carry the device wherever you need it – from the kitchen to keep the mini fridge on for hours all the way to the living room or other parts of the house to power up a desk fan for 8.5 hours.

Heavy-duty energy for the entire household

When the weather gets tough, there’s a Jackery model that’s even tougher, ensuring your home remains comfortable and safe. For full-day emergency backup, the Jackery Explorer 2000 V2 features a massive 2,042Wh capacity and a 2,200W inverter, weighing just 17.9 kg – making it 41% lighter and 34% smaller than standard generators in the 2kWh category.

Built for heavy lifting, it can continuously power a standard inverter refrigerator for up to 14 hours, run a 1.0 HP inverter air conditioner for up to 3.5 hours, or power multiple electric fans for up to 28 hours. It can also power kitchen essentials like rice cookers and microwaves, and it has an EV-grade LiFePO4 battery engineered for over 10 years of daily use.

Keep the power on and find the perfect Jackery for your needs. Shop the full Jackery lineup on Shopee and Lazada, or drop by the official Jackery kiosk at SM Fairview and other partner stores.

Experience Life Uninterrupted with Jackery. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates. (SPONSORED CONTENT)