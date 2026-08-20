More choices, no interruptions: Jackery expands explorer series to power every filipino lifestyle

WE ALL deserve more, especially in options that will help us achieve a life uninterrupted.
When Jackery first introduced the Explorer 100 Plus, 300 Plus, and 1000 V2 earlier this year, the goal was simple: to ensure a "life uninterrupted" for Filipinos. But as the energy demand continues to grow as the rainy season sets in, the modern Filipino lifestyle calls for more access to energy independence.
Addressing the need for more portable power sources, the "Apple of solar generators" reveals the newest addition to its Explorer Series lineup: the Jackery Explorer 300D, Explorer 500 V2, and Explorer 2000 V2. These new models are designed to fit specific needs, from emergency backup to powering up daily routines, work, and leisure activities.
Ultra-portable power with Jackery Explorer 300D
When unexpected power cuts happen, grab-and-go energy keeps your communication lines open. Weighing just 2.5 kg, the Jackery Explorer 300D is a compact power station that’s 64% smaller than the standard 300Wh units in the market, allowing it to slip easily into a backpack.
Its speaker-like form factor, 288Wh capacity, and a 300W total DC output make it the perfect power station for content creators, remote workers, and outdoor enthusiasts who live life on the move. It can juice up a Type-C fast-charging laptop 3 to 4 times, smartphones up to 22 times, and recharge drone batteries 4 to 5 times for seamless content creation.
What’s also unique about the Explorer 300D is its DC-only design, which eliminates idle power loss, making it exceptionally efficient for digital devices, and its 2-in-1 shoulder strap that unclips to double as a heavy-duty 140W USB-C charging cable for extreme portability.
Explorer 500 V2: True power and portability
Power dips during heavy rains can interrupt critical remote work, and here’s a powerful but space-conscious option that will not hog your limited desk space: the Jackery Explorer 500 V2.
It packs a 512Wh capacity and a 500W max output into a sleek frame that is 29% smaller than its predecessor and weighs only 5.7 kg. This model has an Uninterruptible Power Supply switchover time of under 10 milliseconds, ensuring your Wi-Fi router and laptop will not drop connection when the grid fails.
It also has a fold-down handle for easy storage that allows you to seamlessly carry the device wherever you need it – from the kitchen to keep the mini fridge on for hours all the way to the living room or other parts of the house to power up a desk fan for 8.5 hours.
Heavy-duty energy for the entire household
When the weather gets tough, there’s a Jackery model that’s even tougher, ensuring your home remains comfortable and safe. For full-day emergency backup, the Jackery Explorer 2000 V2 features a massive 2,042Wh capacity and a 2,200W inverter, weighing just 17.9 kg – making it 41% lighter and 34% smaller than standard generators in the 2kWh category.
Built for heavy lifting, it can continuously power a standard inverter refrigerator for up to 14 hours, run a 1.0 HP inverter air conditioner for up to 3.5 hours, or power multiple electric fans for up to 28 hours. It can also power kitchen essentials like rice cookers and microwaves, and it has an EV-grade LiFePO4 battery engineered for over 10 years of daily use.
Keep the power on and find the perfect Jackery for your needs. Shop the full Jackery lineup on Shopee and Lazada, or drop by the official Jackery kiosk at SM Fairview and other partner stores.
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