More cops deployed for Sinulog

AN additional 442 police officials have been sent to Cebu City to augment the more than 3,000 police officers from various Central Visayas provinces who will guard the Sinulog 2024 events, such as the Walk with Mary on January 19, the foot procession on January 20, and the Sinulog grand parade on January 21.

The additional forces came from the Regional Training Center located in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town, where they attend mandatory schooling.

Along with them are the hundreds of police officers from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 in Sibonga town.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), gave his officers instructions not to use their phones for gaming while they were on duty.

"Be alert and be vigilant at all times, naa man guy naka-deploy kaniadto nga police patrolman nga nagdula-dula og ML (mobile legend) sa iyang cellphone para pampalipas oras, basin gilaay ba and it so happened nga naagi-an ni RD (PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin). Kung malabyan ka ni RD kuhaon imong pangalan ug i-assign ka sa pinakalayo nga dapit (there was a case before where a deployed police patrolman was caught playing ML on his mobile phone, maybe because he was bored. Coincidentally, RD happened to pass by. If RD finds you, he will take your name and relocate you to a distant location)," Dalogdog said.

Also, Dalogdog advised his subordinates to talk with the people around them to find out what issues—particularly criminal activity—need to be addressed.

Even though Dalogdog has not received any threats about the religious activities, he acknowledged that the public should be aware of their surroundings and seek assistance from a nearby police officer if they detect anything suspicious, like an abandoned car or bag.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for operations, praised the church and Cebu City Government for providing food for the police officers on duty, as well as the PRO 7 for supplying them with extra police officers. (AYB, TPT)