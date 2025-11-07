More dead found three days since ‘Tino’

THE fatalities in Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino has climbed to 144, according to ongoing search and retrieval operations across affected areas.

Cebu Province recorded 113 deaths as of Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Among the municipalities and cities, Liloan logged the highest number of deaths with 39, followed by Compostela (31), Mandaue City (14), Balamban (11), Danao City (9), Talisay City (7), Asturias (2), Consolacion (1), Bantayan (1), and Tabogon (1).

The Provincial Government also reported 311 injured individuals and 67 still missing.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Government confirmed that out of the recorded 14 fatalities initially reported in the city, 12 were residents of Cebu City and two remained unidentified.

As of Friday, data from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) showed that 9,193 families or 34,668 individuals in 80 barangays were affected by the typhoon. Authorities confirmed 31 fatalities and seven persons still missing.

During his visit to Cebu on Friday, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assured continued government support in distributing food and clean water to affected residents.

The President said assessment teams have begun validating the condition of families whose homes were damaged by floods. Those with partially damaged houses will receive P5,000; while families whose homes were totally destroyed will receive P10,000 in assistance.

Marcos also urged local chief executives in Cebu to prepare for another weather disturbance currently being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has, so far, distributed 64,000 family food packs to affected localities.

The President likewise pledged P50 million in assistance for the Province of Cebu, and P10 million each for Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Compostela.

The Cebu Provincial Government, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, has also allocated P2 million each to the local governments of Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue, Talisay, and Minglanilla.

Relief operations are ongoing as the provincial and city governments continue to accept donations for food, water, and clothing for typhoon survivors. / with reports from ABC and ANV