More firms tap DOE retail power scheme

THE Department of Energy’s Retail Aggregation Program (RAP) is helping more manufacturers lower electricity costs, with pole line hardware maker Jocelyn Forge, Inc. (JFI) signing up with Corenergy to secure more competitive power rates for four of its Bulacan facilities through 2028.

Under the agreement, Corenergy, the retail electricity arm of Vivant Energy, will supply power to Jocelyn Forge, Jocelyn Casting, Formosa Forge Phils., Inc., and Galvanizing Specialist Manufacturing, Inc., which have a combined contracted capacity of 2.83 megawatts.

The RAP allows qualified electricity users to aggregate their demand and source power from a retail electricity supplier instead of their local distribution utility, helping them obtain more competitive rates while reducing exposure to volatile electricity prices.

Jocelyn Forge manufactures standard and customized pole line hardware used by electric distribution utilities and telecommunications companies, including steel crossarms, pole accessories, bolts and brackets. Its operations rely on electricity-intensive equipment and precision machinery that require a stable power supply.

JFI president and head of Operations Jayson Ang said the firm’s partnership with Corenergy will allow them to scale their operations with confidence while maintaining a dependable power supply for their manufacturing facilities.

Corenergy Commercial Excellence head Edralin Bayona said the partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting the country’s energy and telecommunications infrastructure.

“As an integrated gentailer, our objective is to provide industrial partners with the tools for true empowerment, delivering the continuous energy solutions they need to support the growth of their business,” Bayona said.

The partnership comes after the Energy Regulatory Commission expanded access to competitive electricity sourcing by lowering the eligibility threshold for both the Retail Competition and Open Access framework and RAP to an average monthly peak demand of 100 kilowatts, effective June 26, 2026.

Corenergy said it also provides customer switching support, transparent billing, simplified contract terms and electricity consumption monitoring through its MyPower Platform. / KOC