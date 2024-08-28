More Herbs, Less Salt Day: PH debate on salt reduction, health

In observance of More Herbs, Less Salt Day on Thursday, Aug. 29, this article revisits the debate surrounding salt’s health impact, comparing it to other substances like alcohol and tobacco.

The distinction between these substances became evident in 2017 when the Philippine Congress considered a bill to impose an excise tax on processed foods high in salt. This proposed tax aimed to reduce excessive sodium consumption due to its links to hypertension and other health issues. Popularly referred to as “Asin Tax” by the general Filipino public, it was inspired by the success of “sin taxes” on tobacco and alcohol, which resulted in increased retail prices and decreased consumption of these products.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “sin tax” is a tax on items such as cigarettes, alcohol and gambling that are deemed harmful to physical or mental health. In Filipino, “asin” means salt.

Medical, money matters

In a 2017 interview with the Manila Standard, cardiologist Jorge Sison of the Manila Medical Center, supported by the Philippine Heart Association, highlighted the health risks associated with excessive salt intake.

In 2019, the Department of Health (DOH) supported the tax proposal, citing a joint statement from the DOH, World Health Organization (WHO), UN Development Programme and UN Interagency Task Force. This statement identified salty foods as a major contributor to non-communicable diseases, which account for 68 percent of deaths in the Philippines and cost the country P756.5 billion annually.

Critics, however, argued that the tax would raise prices on essential items like noodles and sardines, disproportionately affecting low-income families. Former health secretary Janette Garin noted that many Filipinos rely on salted fish for preservation due to a lack of refrigeration.

An editorial by the Philippine Star on Nov. 8, 2019, highlighted the difference between salt and other “sin products” like tobacco and alcohol, which are addictive and linked to serious health issues. Then finance undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua reported that revenue from “sin” products was estimated to reach P332.3 billion in 2020, a 131.6 percent increase from 2015. By 2024, the government expected to collect around P480 billion, according to Chua’s press release on Feb. 21, 2020.

Findings, recommendations

In the study titled “Does Dietary Salt Intake Correlate with Regional Differences in the Prevalence of Hypertension in the Philippines?,” Sison and the Council on Hypertension of the Philippine Heart Association found that from 1997 to 1998, hypertension was prevalent among 22 percent of participants. The highest rates were observed in Regions 8, 9 and 12, which also reported the highest salt intake. The study confirmed a direct link between high salt consumption and hypertension, emphasizing the need for reduced salt intake to manage high blood pressure.

On March 21, 2017, WHO published “SHAKE the Salt Habit,” a 30-page document outlining strategies for salt reduction. The SHAKE acronym stands for Surveillance (Measure and monitor salt use), Harness Industry (Promote reformulation of foods to contain less salt), Adopt Standards for Labelling and Marketing (Implement standards for effective food labeling and marketing), Knowledge (Educate individuals to consume less salt) and Environment (Support settings that promote healthy eating).

Rep. Ray Reyes echoed this sentiment on March 19, 2023, stating, “Reducing our salt intake will not only improve our health but also lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and premature death.”

“Lasting and meaningful change always starts from within. We urge everyone to use less salt in their cooking and choose foods with lower sodium content.”

Salt alternatives

According to the British Heart Foundation, various herbs and spices can enhance your dishes and serve as alternatives to salt:

Mint: Fresh leaves are ideal. Adds a refreshing flavor to salads, pasta, etc.

Rosemary: Use whole sprigs with root vegetables or crush dried rosemary before use. Excellent with roast or grilled meats, homemade pizza, tomato sauce, beans, potatoes and egg dishes.

Basil: Fresh basil offers more flavor than dried. Perfect for pesto, marinades, dressings, sauces, sandwiches, soups and salads. It’s commonly used in tomato-based pasta sauces and pizzas.

Chili/Cayenne: Available fresh, dried, as flakes, powder or hot sauce. Adds heat to vegetable or seafood stews and soups.

Chives: Snip stems directly into food. Add to hot dishes just before serving to preserve flavor. Ideal for eggs, soups and salads. Chive flowers are also edible and visually appealing.

Cumin: Dry roast and grind fresh seeds for a richer flavor than pre-ground cumin. Versatile and pairs well with lamb, game, beans and rice, enhancing almost any dish without too much spiciness.

Ginger: Available ground or fresh. Fresh ginger can be chopped or grated. Enhances both sweet and savory dishes. Use fresh ginger in stir-fries, curries or as a meat seasoning. Ground ginger is excellent for stewed fruits.

Oregano: Chop fresh leaves or use whole. Great for marinating meats, poultry and seafood. Also adds flavor to egg dishes, breads, casseroles, salads, spaghetti Bolognese and tomato salsas.

Parsley: Flat-leaf parsley is more flavorful and withstands heat better; curly parsley is used for garnish. Complements roast lamb, grilled steak, fish, chicken, vegetables, potato dishes, omelettes, stuffing, soft cheeses, marinades, dressings, sauces and soups.

Thyme: Can be finely chopped or added as whole sprigs. Needs longer cooking time to develop full flavor. Perfect for slow-cooked meals, casseroles, meats and roasted vegetables. It also works well tucked inside chicken with fresh lemon before roasting.

Bay Leaf: Add to dishes during long, slow cooking for flavor infusion. Remove before serving. Ideal for soups, stews and casseroles.

Black Pepper: Grind peppercorns for the freshest flavor. A versatile spice for eggs, oily fish, vegetable dishes and even some sweet foods. Try it on fresh strawberries instead of sugar for a flavor boost. S