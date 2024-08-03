More jobs open in Lapu-Lapu City

JOB seekers in Lapu-Lapu City can expect more job fairs to be conducted for the rest of the year.

Following the latest job fair on July 26, 2024 held at Gaisano Grand Mall and Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, Kim Francisco, head of the City’s Public Employment Service Office (Peso), told SunStar Cebu in an interview that there will be five more upcoming job fairs from August to November.

“Our employment facilitation programs are intensified. Almost every month, we are conducting job fairs,” said Francisco in Cebuano.

Three barangay job fairs will be held in barangays Pajac, Agus and Canjulao on Aug. 3, Oct. 18 and Nov. 29, respectively.

The other two job fairs will be held in Gaisano Grand Plaza Mactan on Sept. 20 and in Outlets Pueblo Verde on Nov. 8.

Francisco said the participating industries in these job fairs are mostly business process outsourcing companies, supermarkets or malls, manpower agencies, cell phone accessories and boutiques such as sports brands.

Manufacturing companies for sanitation care products, logistics, financing and production companies are also included.

Aside from the monthly job fairs, Peso also conducts daily special recruitment activities in their office at M.L. Quezon National Highway, Lapu-Lapu City Hall Compound, Barangay Pusok.

“Everyday we conduct special recruitment activities in our office where we do interviews. At the same time, we do job posting on our official Facebook page where applicants can directly apply to the company,” said Francisco.

Gaps

During the July 26 job fair, there were a total of 392 registered applicants, with 86 hired on the spot (HOTs).

Although the number reached 22 percent of the 16 percent HOTs target rate set by the Department of Labor and Employment, Francisco noted that there are still 2,742 vacant positions.

The Peso head said qualifications are assessed based on the applicant’s experience, certifications, educational background and age.

“The job seekers’ qualifications sometimes do not fit all job offers. Some are senior high school graduates, so they can’t really qualify for certain companies. There is also an age requirement for the job, looking for younger and active applicants. Those are the realities on the ground,” said Francisco.

He said the City Government provides training for upskilling through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and offers free tertiary education at the Lapu-Lapu City College.

Francisco also said that with the advent of technology, interested applicants have the option to do online transactions instead of physically going to job fairs.

“There are a lot of options, unlike in job fairs where we exert effort to physically apply, but it is better to at least personally see the employer. Job seekers have a lot of options now,” said Francisco.

Francisco also emphasized the importance of building relevant work experience and developing foundational skills in leadership, technology, and communication.

He encouraged job seekers to prepare their resumes and secure work and training certificates if available, along with government-issued identification cards for the upcoming job fairs.

Peso has successfully conducted five job fairs this year, starting last February until the latest in July. / DPC