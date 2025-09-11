More JOs to enforce Mandaue’s eco laws

CLOSE to 20 eco-enforcers will help Mandaue City enforce city ordinances on sanitation and environmental protection.

Aracelli Barlam of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) said 17 to 18 job order (JO) workers recently completed a 16-module training on environmental laws under the Eco-Enforcer Transformation initiative.

They will be assigned across the city in three shifts, Barlam added.

Tasks

Eco-enforcers will be tasked with implementing city ordinances on sanitation and environmental protection. Violations such as public urination, indiscriminate garbage disposal and open burning of trash may result in penalties ranging from P500 to P5,000, depending on the gravity of the offense.

“There will be a penalty. It depends on the gravity of the violations. It’s as small as P500 to as big as P5,000,” Barlam said. / ABC