More rumble strips pushed to curb rising road accidents

THE Cebu City Council urged the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to install more rumble strips along major thoroughfares, particularly before pedestrian lanes, to reduce road accidents.

The proposal, authored by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, seeks to compel drivers to slow down and be more cautious when approaching pedestrian crossings.

In his proposed ordinance, Abellanosa stressed that rumble strips are proven safety features designed to alert drivers through vibrations and noise inside their vehicles, minimizing the risks of collisions with pedestrians.

“The installation of rumble strips would force drivers to slacken their speed, especially in areas where people are crossing. This will help avoid unnecessary accidents,” the resolution stated.

It also cited the alarming increase in road mishaps in the city.

Data from the CCTO showed that Cebu City records an average of 24 vehicular accidents daily.

From January to March 2023 alone, the office logged 2,132 vehicular accidents and traffic violations, a 148 percent increase compared to the 859 cases recorded during the same period in 2022.

The resolution noted that pedestrian lanes alone do not guarantee that motorists will slow down, as some vehicles continue at high speed even when approaching crossings.

On August 26, 2026, a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a delivery van while using a pedestrian lane in Barangay Pardo.

Rumble strips, described in the resolution as raised or milled indentations that produce vibrations and noise inside vehicles, are considered effective safety measures that alert inattentive drivers to reduce speed when approaching a potential hazard.

A corollary motion by Councilor Nice Archival further requested the CCTO to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways for the installation of rumble strips on national roads within Cebu City.

The motion was seconded by Councilor Paul Labra. (CAV)