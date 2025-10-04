More sinkholes emerge in San Remigio following M6.9 quake

OVER 20 sinkholes have been discovered in Sitio Sansan, Barangay Maño, San Remigio, as a result of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025.

The cracks, which first appeared after the quake, have reportedly deepened as aftershocks continued, according to Maño Barangay Councilor Heller Bentulan. One of the largest sinkholes recently collapsed near nine houses, including Bentulan’s own residence.

Residents are growing increasingly concerned about the instability of the ground. One resident, whose house foundation sits directly above a sinkhole, evacuated to their child’s home for safety. However, the resident reportedly still felt tremors at the new location even when no official aftershocks were recorded.

The developing holes pose an immediate danger. Resident Marc Lloid Goopio said he almost fell into a sinkhole on Thursday, Oct. 2, while attempting to bury a puppy, an incident he described as his "second life" after surviving the initial quake. Goopio noted that he initially dismissed the small crack before aftershocks caused it to enlarge.

Another resident, Andres Serafin, witnessed a sinkhole form just inches from his house moments after the earthquake, describing how the ground collapsed and ejected water in the process. He said that while his neighbors were panicking from the quake, his biggest concern was the large sinkhole near his home.

Bentulan has advised residents to evacuate the area, but many have responded that they have nowhere else to go.

Representatives from Carmen Copper Corp., a mining company, inspected the area and confirmed that the ground beneath the collapse is hollow. However, the company told residents they must wait for the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to assess the site.

As of Saturday, Oct. 4, authorities from Phivolcs and the Municipality of San Remigio have yet to visit the affected barangay. (DPC, with Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)