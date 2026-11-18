CEBU’S 16 Capitol-run medical facilities have about half the medical specialists they need, Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero, a physician who chairs the board’s health committee, estimated during budget deliberations on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Two hospitals seeking Level 1 classification still need specialists to meet staffing requirements. They are Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao and Mariano Jesus Cuenco Memorial Hospital in Malabuyoc.

Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City has 15 of the 34 specialists it needs across three fields, leaving it short by 19, according to figures from hospital chief Jenina Canoy. Surgery accounts for nine of that shortfall.

Staffing needs by hospital level

Capitol health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said the shortage is most pressing at the Provincial Government two Level 2 hospitals and four Level 1 hospitals. The other 10 facilities are infirmaries and require fewer specialists.

The Argao and Malabuyoc hospitals need anesthesiologists, obstetrician-gynecologists, pediatricians and surgeons. Across the provincial hospital system, health officials also reported shortages in internal medicine, nephrology, cardiology and pulmonology.

Under Department of Health standards, a Level 1 general hospital provides emergency and outpatient care and has consulting specialists in four fields: medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology.

A Level 2 hospital offers all Level 1 services, has separate departments for those specialties and provides general and neonatal intensive care, care for high-risk pregnancies and respiratory therapy.

Danao’s nine-surgeon shortfall

The Danao hospital has 60 doctors among its 412 medical personnel, Canoy said. It has three of the 12 surgeons it needs.

The hospital also has four of the 10 pediatricians it needs and eight of the 12 obstetrician-gynecologists, leaving it short by six pediatricians and four obstetrician-gynecologists.

Barriers to recruitment

In August, the Capitol reported that it had hired 199 of its 328 doctors since July 2025. The figures did not say how many of the new hires were specialists.

Catalan said some specialists run private clinics, while others work at government hospitals. She cited civil service rules on double compensation as a barrier for government doctors willing to work at distant provincial hospitals.

“It’s also more about the Civil Service requirements. Some who want to work with us are already employed in government hospitals. Bawal man mag-double compensation. So katong willing na mo-adto og layo, dili na sila kaadto sa atoa (Double compensation is not allowed. So, those willing to serve in far-flung places can’t work for us),” Catalan said.

Health spending and hiring plans

The Province has proposed P5.8 billion for health, about 40 percent of its P14.6-billion budget proposal for 2027. The health allocation would support hospital upgrades and local health programs.

Provincial Health Office chief Sheila Faciol proposed P1.236 billion for her office, about P14 million more than its current allocation. The increase would mainly cover personnel costs and health programs.

The Province expects to hire more doctors in 2027. How many specialists it plans to recruit and which hospitals will get them remain unclear. / CDF