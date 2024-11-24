More sports facilities, tourism programs urged

TO UNLOCK the full potential of sports tourism in the country, stakeholders must accelerate the development of world-class sports facilities and strengthen both sports and tourism programs, said the founder of the prestigious Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA).

Charles Lim, PSTA founder, and Selrahco president, in a press conference on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, said the government and the private sector must work together to address the lack of infrastructure support for the Philippines to host major national and international sports events.

He said some of the country’s big cities lack the facilities and infrastructure, even for popular sports like basketball.

“The challenge really is the infrastructure, such as stadiums, sports facilities, and others,” said Lim.

Lim, however, said the country can capitalize on its natural resources, such as vast waters and mountainous and rugged areas for dragon boat racing and motocross sports, emphasizing that the industry can help spur economic growth.

The United Nations Tourism defines sports tourism as “a type of tourism activity which refers to the travel experience of the tourist who either observes as a spectator or actively participates in a sporting event generally involving commercial and non-commercial activities of a competitive nature.”

In Cebu, Lim said the upcoming completion of the SM Arena at the South Road Properties will play a key role in enhancing the province’s sports tourism portfolio.

6th PSTA

Meanwhile, several stakeholders have been recognized during the 6th Sports Tourism Awards 2025 held in Cebu for the first time, on Friday.

The award was conferred to 19 recipients from various sports associations and organizations, private firms, and local government units for their contribution in 2023 that boosted the growth of the local sports tourism industry in a ceremony held at Axis Entertainment Bar at Nustar Casino and Resort.

Lim these key individuals and organizations have played their roles in managing sporting events within the country that boosted tourism arrivals in 2023.

The awards have 15 categories, including Adventure Event of the Year, Sports Tourism Personality of the Year, Mall Sports Venue of the Year, Domestic Event of the Year, Organizer of the Year, Emerging Destination of the Year, and Event Organizer of the Year.

This year’s biggest award, the Hall of Fame, was given to the Clark Freeport Zone for its contribution to the country’s sports tourism.

Other awardees were William “Butch” Ramirez for Sports Tourism Personality of the Year from the Government Sector and Wilfred Uytengsu from the Private Sector. / EHP