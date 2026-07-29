More take-home pay: New house bill proposes tax relief for millions of Filipino workers

MILLIONS of Filipino workers could soon keep more of their hard-earned money under a new measure filed in the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos have introduced House Bill (HB) 10345, which seeks to raise the country's annual tax-free income ceiling from P250,000 to P350,000.

If the bill becomes law, individuals earning up to P350,000 every year will no longer pay income tax starting Jan. 1, 2027. Those earning above that amount will see adjusted graduated tax rates.

The proposal was filed on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, just a day after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Congress during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 27 to increase the income tax exemption threshold to help ease the financial burden on working Filipinos.

The bill seeks to amend Section 24 of the National Internal Revenue Code to restructure the graduated income tax rates for Filipino citizens and resident aliens.

The proposed tax brackets

Under HB 10345, the revised annual tax rates would be structured as follows: