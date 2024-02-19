More than 2 kilos of shabu seized in Bohol

MORE than two kilograms of suspected shabu worth over P14 million were confiscated in a buy-bust in Purok 5, Barangay Mayacabac, Dauis town, Bohol, at 5:13 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Guardson Binarao, of Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City.

The Dauis police led by Lieutenant Thomas Zen Cheung carried out the anti-illegal drug operation, which was supervised by Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, the chief of Provincial Intelligence Unit that is under the supervision of Colonel Lorenzo Batuan.

During the operation, the police seized 2.15 kilos of alleged shabu with a standard drug price P14,620,000.

Being a high-value individual, Binarao has been placed under surveillance by the police after it was reported that he was involved in the illegal drug trade. (AYB, TPT)