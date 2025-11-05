More than a hundred lives lost in Cebu

THE fatalities left by the flash floods caused by Typhoon Tino have climbed to over a hundred as the search and retrieval operations continued a day after the typhoon battered Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at least 111 fatalities were recorded from 11 local government units across Cebu, with the highest number of deaths (35) recorded in the town of Liloan, northern Cebu, as reported by Mayor Aljew Frasco.

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival said City Hall recorded 12 fatalities, mostly from Barangay Bacayan.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said there were also 12 deaths recorded in the city.

In a report, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said 25 people died in the town of Compostela, nine in Danao City, seven in Talisay City, six in Balamban, two in Asturias, one in Consolacion, one in Bantayan and one in Tabogon.

Other regions

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said Typhoon Tino fatalities quickly rose to 66, while 26 more individuals remained missing across the country.

In a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 5, Alejandro said of the recorded fatalities, seven were from Negros Island Region, two from Eastern Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

He said the figure includes the six individuals who perished in a military helicopter crash in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday morning, November 4 while on a humanitarian mission to help typhoon victims.

Alejandro said of those reported missing, 13 were from Cebu province, while 13 were from Negros Island Region. The OCD continues to assess the extent of the typhoon damage.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 203,595 families, or 706,549 individuals in 2,799 barangays in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Caraga were affected by Typhoon Tino which resulted to massive flooding in various communities particularly, Cebu.

Of the affected individuals, 101,981 families, or 348,554 individuals in 3,894 barangays, were now inside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said over P31 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

Fifteen road sections and five bridges, mostly in Central Visayas, were not passable due to flooding and fallen debris, while 50 areas badly hit by the typhoon are still experiencing power and communication line interruption.

The agency also recorded nearly 4,000 stranded individuals in seaports following the cancellation of trips due to bad weather. / CDF, JJL, TPM/SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES